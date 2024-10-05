What is the on-road price of Kia EV9 in Palakkad? The on-road price of Kia EV9 GT-Line AWD in Palakkad is Rs. 1.36 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Kia EV9 in Palakkad? The RTO charges for Kia EV9 GT-Line AWD in Palakkad amount to Rs. 50,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Kia EV9 in Palakkad? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Kia EV9 in Palakkad is Rs. 2.75 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Kia EV9 in Palakkad? The insurance charges for Kia EV9 GT-Line AWD in Palakkad are Rs. 5.14 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.