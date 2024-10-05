What is the on-road price of Kia EV9 in Asansol? The on-road price of Kia EV9 GT-Line AWD in Asansol is Rs. 1.36 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Kia EV9 in Asansol? The RTO charges for Kia EV9 GT-Line AWD in Asansol amount to Rs. 50,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Kia EV9 in Asansol? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Kia EV9 in Asansol is Rs. 2.75 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for Kia EV9 in Asansol? The insurance charges for Kia EV9 GT-Line AWD in Asansol are Rs. 5.28 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.