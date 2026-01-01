The Creta EV Smart (O) (HC) 51.4KWh, featuring a 4 Hours (11 kW AC Charger) battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 510 km, is priced at ₹23.37 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Creta EV Smart (O) (HC) 51.4KWh is available in 10 colour options: Robust Emerald Matte, Titan Grey Matte, Starry Night Metallic, Atlas White Metallic, Ocean Blue Metallic, Atlas White With Black Roof, Ocean Blue Matte, Abyss Black Pearl Metallic, Fiery Red Pearl Metallic, Ocean Blue Metallic With Black Roof.
The Creta EV Smart (O) (HC) 51.4KWh is powered by a 4 Hours (11 kW AC Charger) battery pack that allows for 510 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 4 Hours 50 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger). The motor makes 126 kW.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Creta EV Smart (O) (HC) 51.4KWh include the Tata Curvv EV priced between ₹17.49 Lakhs - 22.24 Lakhs and the MG ZS EV priced between ₹17.99 Lakhs - 20.5 Lakhs.
The Creta EV Smart (O) (HC) 51.4KWh has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Body-Coloured Bumpers, Rain-sensing Wipers, Automatic Head Lamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.