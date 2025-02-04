What is the on-road price of Hyundai Creta EV in Secunderabad? The on-road price of Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Secunderabad is Rs. 24.65 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Hyundai Creta EV in Secunderabad? The RTO charges for Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Secunderabad amount to Rs. 16,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Hyundai Creta EV in Secunderabad? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hyundai Creta EV in Secunderabad is Rs. 38,404.

What are the insurance charges for Hyundai Creta EV in Secunderabad? The insurance charges for Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Secunderabad are Rs. 98,818, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.