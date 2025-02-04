Hyundai Creta EV on road price in Palwal starts from Rs. 18.94 Lakhs.
The on road price for Hyundai Creta EV top variant goes up to Rs. 24.65 Lakhs in Palwal.
The lowest price
Hyundai Creta EV on road price in Palwal starts from Rs. 18.94 Lakhs.
The on road price for Hyundai Creta EV top variant goes up to Rs. 24.65 Lakhs in Palwal.
The lowest price model is Hyundai Creta EV Executive 42 kWh and the most priced model is Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh.
Visit your nearest
Hyundai Creta EV dealers and showrooms in Palwal for best offers.
Hyundai Creta EV on road price breakup in Palwal includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Hyundai Creta EV is mainly compared to Tata Curvv EV which starts at Rs. 17.49 Lakhs in Palwal, Mahindra BE 6 which starts at Rs. 18.9 Lakhs in Palwal and Maruti Suzuki e Vitara starting at Rs. 17 Lakhs in Palwal.
Variants On-Road Price Hyundai Creta EV Executive 42 kWh ₹ 18.94 Lakhs Hyundai Creta EV Smart 42 kWh ₹ 19.99 Lakhs Hyundai Creta EV Smart (O) 42 kWh ₹ 22.58 Lakhs Hyundai Creta EV Premium 42 kWh ₹ 21.02 Lakhs Hyundai Creta EV Smart (O) 51.4 kWh ₹ 20.50 Lakhs Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh ₹ 24.65 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price