What is the on-road price of Hyundai Creta EV in Lakhimpur Kheri? The on-road price of Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Lakhimpur Kheri is Rs. 24.65 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Hyundai Creta EV in Lakhimpur Kheri? The RTO charges for Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Lakhimpur Kheri amount to Rs. 16,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Hyundai Creta EV in Lakhimpur Kheri? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Hyundai Creta EV in Lakhimpur Kheri is Rs. 38,404.

What are the insurance charges for Hyundai Creta EV in Lakhimpur Kheri? The insurance charges for Hyundai Creta EV Excellence 51.4 kWh in Lakhimpur Kheri are Rs. 98,818, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.