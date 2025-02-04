HT Auto

Hyundai Creta EV On Road Price in Howrah

17.99 - 23.5 Lakhs
Howrah
Creta EV Price in Howrah

Hyundai Creta EV on road price in Howrah starts from

Hyundai Creta EV Variant Wise Price List in Howrah

Hyundai Creta EV Alternatives

Tata Curvv EV

Tata Curvv EV

17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
Curvv EV Price in Howrah
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 26.9 Lakhs
BE 6 Price in Howrah
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

17 - 26 Lakhs
Mahindra XUV 400 EV

Mahindra XUV 400 EV

16.74 - 17.69 Lakhs
XUV 400 EV Price in Howrah
Tata Nexon EV

Tata Nexon EV

12.49 - 17.19 Lakhs
Nexon EV Price in Howrah
MG ZS EV

MG ZS EV

18.98 - 25.75 Lakhs
ZS EV Price in Howrah

Hyundai Creta EV News

Electric cars in India under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25 lakh promising a range of more than 300 kilometres on a full charge include models like the Tata Nexon EV, MG Windsor EV, Hyundai Creta EV, and Mahindra BE 6 among others.
Hyundai Creta EV to Mahindra BE 6: Five electric cars under 25 lakh in India promising a range of over 300 km
4 Feb 2025
Korean auto giant Hyundai Motor launched the Creta EV on January 17 at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It offers a range of up to 473 kms in a single charge.
With Creta EV, Hyundai Motor aims 20% market share in electric vehicle segment in India
29 Jan 2025
While the e Vitara is the first-ever EV from Maruti Suzuki, Creta EV is the first-ever mass-market battery-powered model from Hyundai.
Buy Hyundai Creta EV or wait for Maruti e Vitara? Answering an electric question
20 Jan 2025
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and Hyundai Creta EV are engaged in a direct battle but Auto Expo 2025 has several other star warriors as well.
Auto Expo 2025 Day 1 highlights: Creta EV, e Vitara steal limelight
17 Jan 2025
Hyundai has launched the Creta electric at the Auto Expo 2025.
Auto Expo 2025: Hyundai Creta EV launched in India. And you need to pay…
17 Jan 2025
 Hyundai Creta EV News

Hyundai Creta EV Videos

Hyundai Motor will officially launch the Creta EV on January 17 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 at Pragati Maidan in Delhi. This is the first ICE model from the Korean auto giant to get electric power in India.
Hyundai Creta EV review: Can electric power boost popularity of India's best-selling SUV?
16 Jan 2025
The Hyundai Creta Electric will make its global debut at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo. The electric SUV promises to offer up to 473 kms of range in a single charge.
Hyundai Creta EV unveiled. What to expect? Launch timeline, range, battery, charging explained
3 Jan 2025
The Hyundai Tucson unit used for Bharat NCAP crash test was the Signature petrol variant of the model, one of the entry-level versions. The SUV aced the crash test by scoring five-star rating in both adult and child occupant protection tests.
Watch Hyundai Tucson crash test video at Bharat NCAP. Five-star safety rating for the Korean SUV
28 Nov 2024
Based on the E-GMP platform, Hyundai Ioniq 9 shares the same underpinnings as the Kia EV9. It offers 620 km of range on a single charge thanks to the largest EV battery in a Hyundai car.
Hyundai Ioniq 9 EV, rival to Kia EV9, unveiled with 620-km range: First look
21 Nov 2024
Hyundai Inster Cross EV, based on the Inster micro SUV, will be launched in the Korean markets with two battery options offering up to 355 kms of range and 113 bhp of power.
Hyundai Inster Cross EV unveiled: Will it launch in India?
18 Oct 2024
