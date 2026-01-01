The Creta EV Excellence LR Lounge Edition 51.4 kWh Dual Tone (HC), featuring a 51.4 kWh battery pack, is priced at ₹26.44 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Creta EV Excellence LR Lounge Edition 51.4 kWh Dual Tone (HC) offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Creta EV Excellence LR Lounge Edition 51.4 kWh Dual Tone (HC) is available in 10 colour options: Robust Emerald Matte, Titan Grey Matte, Starry Night Metallic, Atlas White Metallic, Ocean Blue Metallic, Atlas White With Black Roof, Ocean Blue Matte, Abyss Black Pearl Metallic, Fiery Red Pearl Metallic, Ocean Blue Metallic With Black Roof.
The Creta EV Excellence LR Lounge Edition 51.4 kWh Dual Tone (HC) is powered by a 51.4 kWh battery pack. The motor delivers 255 Nm of torque.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Creta EV Excellence LR Lounge Edition 51.4 kWh Dual Tone (HC) include the Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ priced between ₹19.45 Lakhs - 27.7 Lakhs and the Tata Sierra.ev priced between ₹18.79 Lakhs - 26.48 Lakhs.
The Creta EV Excellence LR Lounge Edition 51.4 kWh Dual Tone (HC) has Remote AC: On / Off via App, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, One Touch -Down, Sunglass Holder, Headlight Height Adjuster, Remote Engine Start/Stop and Emergency Call Button.