The Creta EV Excellence LR 51.4 kWh (HC), featuring a 51.4 kWh battery pack, is priced at ₹25.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Creta EV Excellence LR 51.4 kWh (HC) offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Creta EV Excellence LR 51.4 kWh (HC) is available in 10 colour options: Robust Emerald Matte, Titan Grey Matte, Starry Night Metallic, Atlas White Metallic, Ocean Blue Metallic, Atlas White With Black Roof, Ocean Blue Matte, Abyss Black Pearl Metallic, Fiery Red Pearl Metallic, Ocean Blue Metallic With Black Roof.
The Creta EV Excellence LR 51.4 kWh (HC) is powered by a 51.4 kWh battery pack. The motor delivers 255 Nm of torque.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Creta EV Excellence LR 51.4 kWh (HC) include the Mahindra BE 6 SPORTEQ priced between ₹19.45 Lakhs - 27.7 Lakhs and the Tata Sierra.ev priced between ₹18.79 Lakhs - 26.48 Lakhs.
The Creta EV Excellence LR 51.4 kWh (HC) has Remote AC: On / Off via App, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Engine immobilizer, Body-Coloured Bumpers, One Touch -Down, Sunglass Holder, Headlight Height Adjuster, Remote Engine Start/Stop and Emergency Call Button.