The Sealion 7 Performance, featuring a 82.56 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 542 km, is priced at ₹57.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Sealion 7 Performance delivers a claimed single-charge range of 542 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Sealion 7 Performance is available in 4 colour options: Shark Grey, Aurora White, Atlantic Grey, Cosmic Black.
The Sealion 7 Performance is powered by a 82.56 kWh battery pack that allows for 542 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 8 Hours (7 kW AC Charger). The motor makes 230 kW and 690 Nm of torque.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Sealion 7 Performance include the Volvo EX30 priced ₹41 Lakhs and the BMW iX1 LWB priced ₹49 Lakhs.
The Sealion 7 Performance has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Child Safety Lock, Panaromic Sunroof, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Glove Box Lamp, iPod Compatibility, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.