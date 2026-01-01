hamburger icon
Sealion 7
BYD Sealion 7 Front Left Side
BYD Sealion 7 Front View
BYD Sealion 7 Grille
BYD Sealion 7 Headlight
BYD Sealion 7 Rear Right Side
BYD Sealion 7 Taillight
BYD Sealion 7 Performance

57.54 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Sealion 7 Performance

Sealion 7 Performance Prices

The Sealion 7 Performance, featuring a 82.56 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 542 km, is priced at ₹57.54 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Sealion 7 Performance Range

The Sealion 7 Performance delivers a claimed single-charge range of 542 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Sealion 7 Performance Colours

The Sealion 7 Performance is available in 4 colour options: Shark Grey, Aurora White, Atlantic Grey, Cosmic Black.

Sealion 7 Performance Battery & Range

The Sealion 7 Performance is powered by a 82.56 kWh battery pack that allows for 542 km of claimed range per charge. The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 8 Hours (7 kW AC Charger). The motor makes 230 kW and 690 Nm of torque.

Sealion 7 Performance vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Sealion 7 Performance include the Volvo EX30 priced ₹41 Lakhs and the BMW iX1 LWB priced ₹49 Lakhs.

Sealion 7 Performance Specs & Features

The Sealion 7 Performance has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Child Safety Lock, Panaromic Sunroof, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Glove Box Lamp, iPod Compatibility, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.

BYD Sealion 7 Performance Price

Sealion 7 Performance

₹57.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
54,90,000
RTO
25,000
Insurance
2,38,858
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
57,54,358
EMI@1,23,684/mo
BYD Sealion 7 Performance Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
690 Nm
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
523 bhp
Charging Time
8 Hours (7 kW AC Charger)
Fuel Type
Electric
Battery Capacity
82.56 kWh
Electric Motor
Permanent Magnet Synchronous
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.5 seconds
Driving Range
542 km
Motor Power
230 kW
Drivetrain
AWD
Max Motor Performance
523 bhp, 690 Nm
Max Speed
215 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.85 meters
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Tyres
245/45 R20
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link
Rear Tyres
245/45 R20

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4830 mm
Wheelbase
2930 mm
Height
1620 mm
Kerb Weight
2340 kg
Width
1925 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
500 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
58 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Height & Reach
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Air Conditioner
Automatic Dual Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
2 Trips(Electronic)
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
All
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Scuff Plates
No
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Fog Lights
Halogen
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
150000
Battery Warranty (Years)
8

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
12
Bluetooth Compatibility
Yes
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
15.6 inch
Display
Touch-screen Display

Safety

Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Airbags
11 Airbags
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down)
BYD Sealion 7 Performance EMI
EMI1,11,315 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
51,78,922
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
51,78,922
Interest Amount
14,99,992
Payable Amount
66,78,914

BYD Sealion 7 other Variants

Sealion 7 Premium

₹51.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
48,90,000
RTO
25,000
Insurance
2,15,721
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
51,31,221
EMI@1,10,290/mo
