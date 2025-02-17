What is the on-road price of BYD Sealion 7 in Lucknow? The on-road price of BYD Sealion 7 Performance in Lucknow is Rs. 57.48 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for BYD Sealion 7 in Lucknow? The RTO charges for BYD Sealion 7 Performance in Lucknow amount to Rs. 25,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for BYD Sealion 7 in Lucknow? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for BYD Sealion 7 in Lucknow is Rs. 1.04 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for BYD Sealion 7 in Lucknow? The insurance charges for BYD Sealion 7 Performance in Lucknow are Rs. 2.33 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.