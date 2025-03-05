BYD Sealion 7 Specifications

BYD Sealion 7 comes in two electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Sealion 7 measures 4,830 mm in length, 1,925 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,930 mm. A five-seat model, BYD Sealion 7 sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
BYD Sealion 7 price starts at ₹ 48.9 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 54.9 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). BYD Sealion 7 comes in 2 variants. BYD Sealion 7's top variant is Performance.
₹48.9 Lakhs*
82.56 KWh
215 Kmph
567 Km
₹54.9 Lakhs*
82.56 KWh
215 Kmph
542 Km
