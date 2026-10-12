BYD Sealion 7 Festive Edition launched at 50.60 lakh, limited to 150 units

BYD India has launched the Sealion 7 Festive Edition in India at an ex-showroom price of ₹50.60 lakh. The limited-run electric SUV is based on the Premium variant and gets an exclusive Tan and Black interior. The company will offer only 150 units of the special edition as part of its festive campaign. So, if you are someone who it is interested in the new special edition, we would suggest that you get in touch with your nearest authorized dealership.

The new edition retains the features, battery pack and performance figures of the standard Sealion 7 Premium. The key change is the new interior colour combination, which gives the cabin a different appearance from the regular model.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars BYD Sealion 7 ₹41.90 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹54,800/ month Check Eligibility BMW iX1 LWB ₹49 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹64,100/ month Check Eligibility Volvo EX40 ₹56.10 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹73,400/ month Check Eligibility Volvo EX30 ₹41 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹53,700/ month Check Eligibility Tesla Model Y ₹59.89 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹78,400/ month Check Eligibility Kia EV6 ₹65.97 Lakhs EMI starting at just ₹86,300/ month Check Eligibility

BYD Sealion 7 Festive Edition: Interior and features

The Tan and Black upholstery is the primary distinguishing feature of the Festive Edition. The rest of the cabin equipment remains unchanged, including the 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen, quilted Nappa leather seats, panoramic glass roof with an electric sunshade and a head-up display.

In terms of safety, the electric SUV comes equipped with 11 airbags and has received a five-star safety rating from Euro NCAP.

BYD Sealion 7 Festive Edition: Battery, range and performance

Powering the Sealion 7 Festive Edition is an 82.56 kWh Blade Battery, which uses BYD's Cell-to-Body (CTB) technology. The SUV also features Intelligence Torque Adaption Control (iTAC).

The Premium variant produces 230 kW of power and 380 Nm of torque. BYD claims a 0-100 kmph acceleration time of 6.7 seconds, while the claimed driving range stands at 567 km on the NEDC test cycle.

The Festive Edition retains these specifications, with no mechanical changes announced over the standard Premium variant.

BYD Sealion 7: How many units have been sold?

Launched in India in 2025, the Sealion 7 has crossed 4,500 units in operation across the country, according to BYD India.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: