|Engine
|4395 cc
|Mileage
|7.89 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
|Transmission
|Automatic
The X6 M60i, equipped with Automatic, is listed at ₹2.03 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the X6 deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 7.89 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The X6 M60i is available in 6 colour options: Aventurine Red, Black Sapphire, Brooklyn Grey, Isle Of Man Green, Manhattan Metallic, Mineral White.
The X6 M60i is powered by a 4395 cc engine mated to a Automatic. This unit makes 523 bhp @ 5500-6000 rpm and 750 Nm @ 1800-4600 rpm of torque.
In the X6's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Audi SQ8 priced ₹1.78 Cr or the Porsche Cayenne Coupe priced between ₹1.49 Cr - 2.01 Cr.
The X6 M60i has Auto Crash Alert, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Gear Indicator, Remote Engine Start/Stop, Service Reminder Via App, Find My Car, Remote Car Lock/Unlock via App, Heater, Cruise Control and Average Speed.