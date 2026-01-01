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BMW X6 M60i

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.03 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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BMW X6 Key Specs
Engine4395 cc
Mileage7.89 kmpl
Fuel TypeHybrid(Electric + Petrol)
TransmissionAutomatic
View all X6 specs and features

X6 M60i

X6 M60i Prices

The X6 M60i, equipped with Automatic, is listed at ₹2.03 Crore (ex-showroom).

X6 M60i Mileage

All variants of the X6 deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 7.89 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

X6 M60i Colours

The X6 M60i is available in 6 colour options: Aventurine Red, Black Sapphire, Brooklyn Grey, Isle Of Man Green, Manhattan Metallic, Mineral White.

X6 M60i Engine and Transmission

The X6 M60i is powered by a 4395 cc engine mated to a Automatic. This unit makes 523 bhp @ 5500-6000 rpm and 750 Nm @ 1800-4600 rpm of torque.

X6 M60i vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the X6's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Audi SQ8 priced ₹1.78 Cr or the Porsche Cayenne Coupe priced between ₹1.49 Cr - 2.01 Cr.

X6 M60i Specs & Features

The X6 M60i has Auto Crash Alert, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Gear Indicator, Remote Engine Start/Stop, Service Reminder Via App, Find My Car, Remote Car Lock/Unlock via App, Heater, Cruise Control and Average Speed.

BMW X6 M60i Price

X6 M60i

₹2.03 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,77,90,000
RTO
18,33,000
Insurance
7,17,478
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,03,40,978
EMI@4,37,207/mo
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BMW X6 M60i Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.3
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
750 Nm @ 1800-4600 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Mileage (ARAI)
7.89 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
523 bhp @ 5500-6000 rpm
Drivetrain
AWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
4395 cc
Fuel Type
Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Max Speed
250 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
12 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Front Tyres
275 / 40 R21
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric) Steering
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-link axle in lightweight steel construction, adaptive M suspension
Front Suspension
Double-wishbone axle in aluminium construction, adaptive M suspension
Rear Tyres
315 / 35 R21

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Bootspace
580 L
Seating Capacity
5 Seats
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
83 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4960 mm
Wheelbase
2975 mm
Height
1700 mm
Width
2004 mm

Mobile Application Features

Auto Crash Alert
Yes
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes
Location Based Services
Nearest Service Station Roadside Assistance
Service Reminder Via App
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock via App
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Drive Modes Names
2 - COMFORT and ECO PRO
Drive Modes Count
2
Auto Dimming IRVM
Yes, Rear View Mirror

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Trip Meter with 2
Tachometer
Digital
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Clock
Digital

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming
Speakers
16 Harman Kardon Speakers (464W)
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
14.9 inch
Display
Touch Screen

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags ( Driver • Front Passenger • 2 Curtain • Driver Side • Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes with Warning
ADAS
Lane Change Assist
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable • Seat: Forward / Back (Electric) • Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric) • Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) • Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric) • Lumbar: Up / Down (Electric)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Leather
BMW X6 M60i EMI
EMI3,93,486 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,83,06,880
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,83,06,880
Interest Amount
53,02,295
Payable Amount
2,36,09,175

BMW X6 Alternatives

Audi SQ8

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1.78 Cr
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Porsche Cayenne Coupe

Porsche Cayenne Coupe

1.49 - 2.01 Cr
+2
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Porsche Cayenne

Porsche Cayenne

1.39 - 1.94 Cr
+4
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BMW M4 CS

BMW M4 CS

1.89 Cr
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Porsche Taycan

Porsche Taycan

1.67 - 2.53 Cr
+1
X6vsTaycan
Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Land Rover Range Rover Sport

1.4 - 2.35 Cr
+10
X6vsRange Rover Sport

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