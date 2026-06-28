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BMW X6 vs Porsche Cayenne Coupe

In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X6 and Porsche Cayenne Coupe, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X6 Price starts at Rs. 1.78 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M60i and Porsche Cayenne Coupe Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base. X6: 4395 cc engine, 7.89 kmpl mileage. Cayenne Coupe: 2995 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X6 vs Cayenne Coupe Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS X6 Cayenne coupe
BrandBMWPorsche
Price₹ 1.78 Cr₹ 1.49 Cr
Range--
Mileage7.89 kmpl8 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity-2995 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
X6
BMW X6
M60i
₹1.78 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Cayenne Coupe
Porsche Cayenne Coupe
Base
₹1.49 Crore*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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BMW X6 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.3-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
750 Nm @ 1800-4600 rpm500 Nm @ 1340 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
7.89 kmpl-
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
523 bhp @ 5500-6000 rpm348 bhp @ 5400 rpm
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
4395 cc2995 cc, 6 Cylinders In V Shape, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)Petrol
Max Speed
250 kmph-
Minimum Turning Radius
12 metres-
Rear Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Front Tyres
275 / 40 R21275 / 45 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric) Steering-
Front Brake Type
DiscVentilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Five-link axle in lightweight steel construction, adaptive M suspensionMulti-link Suspension With Air Springs
Front Suspension
Double-wishbone axle in aluminium construction, adaptive M suspensionMulti-link Suspension With Air Springs
Rear Tyres
315 / 35 R21305 / 40 R20
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Bootspace
580 L625 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Seats4 Person
Doors
5 Doors5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
83 litres75 litres
Length
4960 mm4930 mm
Wheelbase
2975 mm2895 mm
Height
1700 mm1678 mm
Width
2004 mm1983 mm
Features
Auto Crash Alert
Yes-
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes-
Location Based Services
Nearest Service Station Roadside Assistance-
Service Reminder Via App
Yes-
Find My Car
Yes-
Remote Car Lock/Unlock via App
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Parking Assist
360 Degree CameraReverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesNo
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate ControlAutomatic Climate Control: Four Zone
Heater
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesYes
Drive Modes Names
2 - COMFORT and ECO PRO-
Drive Modes Count
2-
Auto Dimming IRVM
Yes, Rear View Mirror-
Trip Meter
Trip Meter with 2Electronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
DigitalAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Central Locking
YesRemote
Panaromic Sunroof
YesNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
PanoramicFixed
Headlights
LEDLED
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
YesOptional
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming-
Speakers
16 Harman Kardon Speakers (464W)6+
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Touch Screen Size
14.9 inch-
Display
Touch ScreenTouch-screen Display
Airbags
6 Airbags ( Driver • Front Passenger • 2 Curtain • Driver Side • Front Passenger Side)10 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
YesYes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
YesNo
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes with WarningOptional
ADAS
Lane Change Assist-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
YesOptional
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable • Seat: Forward / Back (Electric) • Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric) • Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) • Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric) • Lumbar: Up / Down (Electric)8 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down)
Split Rear Seat
40:20:40Yes
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Seat Upholstery
LeatherLeather
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,03,40,9781,70,04,990
Ex-Showroom Price
1,77,90,0001,48,60,000
RTO
18,33,00015,40,000
Insurance
7,17,4786,04,490
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,37,2063,65,503
Expert Rating
-

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