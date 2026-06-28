In 2026 when choosing among the BMW X6 and Porsche Cayenne Coupe, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. BMW X6 Price starts at Rs. 1.78 Cr (ex-showroom price) for M60i and Porsche Cayenne Coupe Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Base. X6: 4395 cc engine, 7.89 kmpl mileage. Cayenne Coupe: 2995 cc engine, 8 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
X6 vs Cayenne Coupe Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|X6
|Cayenne coupe
|Brand
|BMW
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 1.78 Cr
|₹ 1.49 Cr
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|7.89 kmpl
|8 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|2995 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-