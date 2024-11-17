M340iPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsMileageDealersEMINews
BMW M340i Front Left Side
View all Images

BMW M340i

Launched in Dec 2022

₹74.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
M340i Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 2487.0 cc

M340i: 2998.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 15.39 kmpl

M340i: 13.02 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 273.56 bhp

M340i: 369.0 bhp

View all M340i Specs and Features

BMW M340i Latest Update

Latest News:

2024 BMW M340i: 5 key highlights you need to know about this performance sedan
2024 BMW M340i launched in India with updates, priced at ₹74.90 lakh

BMW M340i Price:

BMW M340i is priced at Rs. 74.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for BMW M340i?

The BMW M340i is available in 1 variant - xDrive.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of BMW M340i?

BMW M340i Variants
BMW M340i price starts at ₹ 74.9 Lakhs .
1 Variant Available
M340i xDrive₹74.9 Lakhs*
2998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leather + Alcantara
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

BMW M340i Images

12 images
View All M340i Images

BMW M340i Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Body TypeSedan
AirbagsYes
Max Torque500 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage13.02 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine2998 cc
SunroofYes
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed250 Kmph
View all M340i specs and features

BMW M340i comparison with similar cars

BMW M340i
Audi S5 Sportback
BMW 5 Series
BMW 3 Series LWB
Audi A6
Volvo S90
BMW 6 Series GT
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Lexus ES
BMW i4
₹69.2 Lakhs*
₹80.49 Lakhs*
₹72.9 Lakhs*
₹62.6 Lakhs*
₹65.72 Lakhs*
₹68.25 Lakhs*
₹73.5 Lakhs*
₹78.5 Lakhs*
₹55 Lakhs*
₹64 Lakhs*
₹72.5 Lakhs*
Airbags
6
Airbags
10
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
7
Airbags
6
Airbags
-
Airbags
-
Airbags
10
Airbags
8
Power
369 bhp
Power
349 bhp
Power
255 bhp
Power
255 bhp
Power
241 bhp
Power
250 bhp
Power
188 bhp
Power
375 bhp
Power
261 bhp
Power
176 bhp
Power
-
Torque
500 Nm
Torque
500 Nm
Torque
400 Nm
Torque
400 Nm
Torque
370 Nm
Torque
350 Nm
Torque
400 Nm
Torque
500 Nm
Torque
550 Nm
Torque
221 Nm
Torque
-
Ground Clearance
130 mm
Ground Clearance
117
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
138 mm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
110
Ground Clearance
150 mm
Ground Clearance
125 mm
Length
4713 mm
Length
4765
Length
5165 mm
Length
4823 mm
Length
4939
Length
4969 mm
Length
5091 mm
Length
5092 mm
Length
4751 mm
Length
4975 mm
Length
4783 mm
Height
1440 mm
Height
1390
Height
1518 mm
Height
1441 mm
Height
1457
Height
1440 mm
Height
1538 mm
Height
1493 mm
Height
1437 mm
Height
1445 mm
Height
1448 mm
Width
1827 mm
Width
1845
Width
2156 mm
Width
2068 mm
Width
1886
Width
1890 mm
Width
2158 mm
Width
-
Width
1820 mm
Width
1865 mm
Width
1852 mm
Turning Radius
6 metres
Turning Radius
5.8
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
6 metres
Turning Radius
5.5
Turning Radius
5.9 metres
Turning Radius
6.15 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
5.9 metres
Turning Radius
6.25 metres
Boot Space
480 litres
Boot Space
465
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
530
Boot Space
461 litres
Boot Space
610 litres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
454 litres
Boot Space
470 litres
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
Automatic
Transmission
-
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

BMW M340i Mileage

BMW M340i in India is available in Petrol variant. Average mileage of BMW M340i's petrol variant is 13.02 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). BMW M340i xDrive comes with a 59 litres fuel tank.
Select Variant:
All
Select Variant
xDrive
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Automatic
13.02 kmpl

BMW Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Deutsche Motoren
B-1/H-5, Mohan Co-Operative Industrial Estate, Mathura Road, New Delhi, Delhi 110044
+91 - 9990804690
Infinity Cars
C 5, Rajouri Garden, Ring Road, New Delhi, Delhi 110027
+91 - 8298298290
See All BMW Dealers in Delhi

BMW M340i EMI

Select Variant:
xDrive
250 Kmph | 768 Km
₹ 69.2 Lakhs*
Select Variant
xDrive
250 Kmph | 768 Km
₹69.2 Lakhs*
EMI ₹123751.5/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

