BMW M340i Price:
BMW M340i is priced at Rs. 74.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
How many variants are there for BMW M340i?
The BMW M340i is available in 1 variant - xDrive.
What are the engine, performance, and specifications of BMW M340i?
BMW M340i Price:
BMW M340i is priced at Rs. 74.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
How many variants are there for BMW M340i?
The BMW M340i is available in 1 variant - xDrive.
What are the engine, performance, and specifications of BMW M340i?
BMW M340i comes in petrol engine options, comes with 2998 cc engine, and features a Sedan body type.
Which are the major rivals of BMW M340i?
BMW M340i rivals are Audi S5 Sportback, BMW 5 Series, BMW 3 Series LWB, Audi A6, Volvo S90, BMW 6 Series GT.
What is the mileage of BMW M340i?
BMW M340i comes with a mileage of 13.02 kmpl (Company claimed).
What is the Seating Capacity of BMW M340i?
BMW M340i offers a 5 Seater configuration.