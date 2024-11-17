The BMW M340i is available in 1 variant - xDrive.

BMW M340i is priced at Rs. 74.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

How many variants are there for BMW M340i?

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of BMW M340i?

BMW M340i comes in petrol engine options, comes with 2998 cc engine, and features a Sedan body type.

Which are the major rivals of BMW M340i?

BMW M340i rivals are Audi S5 Sportback, BMW 5 Series, BMW 3 Series LWB, Audi A6, Volvo S90, BMW 6 Series GT.

What is the mileage of BMW M340i?

BMW M340i comes with a mileage of 13.02 kmpl (Company claimed).

What is the Seating Capacity of BMW M340i?

BMW M340i offers a 5 Seater configuration.