What is the on-road price of BMW iX1 LWB in Kanpur? The on-road price of BMW iX1 LWB eDrive20L M Sport in Kanpur is Rs. 51.36 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for BMW iX1 LWB in Kanpur? The RTO charges for BMW iX1 LWB eDrive20L M Sport in Kanpur amount to Rs. 25,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for BMW iX1 LWB in Kanpur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for BMW iX1 LWB in Kanpur is Rs. 1.04 Lakhs.

What are the insurance charges for BMW iX1 LWB in Kanpur? The insurance charges for BMW iX1 LWB eDrive20L M Sport in Kanpur are Rs. 2.11 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.