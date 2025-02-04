HT Auto
BMW iX1 LWB On Road Price in Kanpur

BMW iX1 LWB On Road Price in Kanpur

4.5 out of 5
BMW iX1 LWB Front Left Side
BMW iX1 LWB Front View
BMW iX1 LWB Grille
BMW iX1 LWB Left Side View
BMW iX1 LWB Rear Left View
BMW iX1 LWB Rear Right Side
4.5 out of 5
49 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Kanpur
iX1 LWB Price in Kanpur

BMW iX1 LWB on road price in Kanpur starts from Rs. 51.36 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
BMW iX1 LWB eDrive20L M Sport₹ 51.36 Lakhs
...Read More

BMW iX1 LWB Variant Wise Price List in Kanpur

eDrive20L M Sport

₹51.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
66.4 KWh
180 Kmph
531 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
49,00,000
RTO
25,000
Insurance
2,10,778
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Ghaziabad
(Price not available in Kanpur)
51,36,278
EMI@1,10,399/mo
BMW iX1 LWB Alternatives

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Hyundai Ioniq 5

46.05 Lakhs
Ioniq 5 Price in Kanpur
Volvo EX40

Volvo EX40

56.1 Lakhs
UPCOMING
BYD Sealion 7

BYD Sealion 7

45 - 55 Lakhs
Volvo C40 Recharge

Volvo C40 Recharge

62.95 Lakhs
Kia EV6

Kia EV6

60.97 - 65.97 Lakhs
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Mercedes-Benz EQA

66 Lakhs
BMW iX1 LWB News

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Feb 3: BMW iX1 LWB review, Nissan Magnite to get hybrid & CNG options, Renault plans dealership overhaul
4 Feb 2025
4 Feb 2025
BMW iX1 LWB is being locally-assembled in India and this is what helps the Germans offer the SUV at a relatively attractive price point.
BMW iX1 LWB drive review: Is this the all-round luxury EV you have been yearning for?
3 Feb 2025
3 Feb 2025
Looking similar to its sibling the long-wheelbase iX1 is powered by a single motor.
Newly launched BMW iX1 LWB is different from the standard electric SUV. Check what's new
24 Jan 2025
24 Jan 2025
FILE PHOTO: Cars drive on the Mittlerer Ring after the driving ban for vehicles with Euro 5 diesel engines came into force in Munich, Germany, February 1, 2023. REUTERS/Lukas Barth/File Photo
EU promises action plan for auto sector amid rising competition and emissions targets
1 Feb 2025
1 Feb 2025
The M3 CS Touring is the first-ever station wagon to bear the CS moniker and is powered by a 550 bhp twin-turbo inline-six engine.
Limited-run BMW M3 CS Touring launched globally, gets 550 bhp and all-wheel drive
30 Jan 2025
30 Jan 2025
BMW iX1 LWB Videos

The 2025 BMW X3 has been launched in India and it starts at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>75.80 lakh for the petrol variant.
BMW aims record sales in India in 2025 with iX1 LWB, says Vikram Pawah
21 Jan 2025
21 Jan 2025
The LWB version of the all-new BMW iX1 gets a significant increase in length making it 4,616 mm and the wheelbase also gets increased to 2,800 mm. These changes make it the longest car in its segment and result in notably more space inside the cabin of the car.
Watch BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase review: Luxury electric SUV at an affordable price
3 Feb 2025
3 Feb 2025
The BMW X1 LWB Electric has been launched at an introductory ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>49 lakh at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
BMW iX1 Long Wheelbase electric SUV launched at Auto Expo 2025. Check price range, battery, features
19 Jan 2025
19 Jan 2025
German auto giant BMW has introduced the facelift version of the iX electric SUV with several updates including bigger batteries, more range and enhanced performance.
India-bound BMW iX facelift electric SUV unveiled with bigger battery, more range and power: First look
30 Jan 2025
30 Jan 2025
The new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe will come powered by two petrol and two diesel engine options. The turbo petrol motor generates 298 bhp of power and 400 Nm of peak torque. It can sprint 0-100 kmph just under five seconds.
India-bound BMW 2 Series Grand Coupe unveiled: Exclusive first look
25 Nov 2024
25 Nov 2024
BMW iX1 LWB FAQs

The on-road price of BMW iX1 LWB eDrive20L M Sport in Kanpur is Rs. 51.36 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for BMW iX1 LWB eDrive20L M Sport in Kanpur amount to Rs. 25,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for BMW iX1 LWB in Kanpur is Rs. 1.04 Lakhs.
The insurance charges for BMW iX1 LWB eDrive20L M Sport in Kanpur are Rs. 2.11 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for BMW iX1 LWB eDrive20L M Sport in Kanpur includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 49.00 Lakhs, RTO charges - Rs. 25,000, insurance - Rs. 2.11 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 51.36 Lakhs.

