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BMW 7 Series 740i Petrol Turbo Automatic (TC)

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
2.23 Crore*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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BMW 7 Series Key Specs
Engine2998 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all 7 Series specs and features

7 Series 740i Petrol Turbo Automatic (TC)

7 Series 740i Petrol Turbo Automatic (TC) Prices

The 7 Series 740i Petrol Turbo Automatic (TC), equipped with Automatic, is listed at ₹2.23 Crore (ex-showroom).

7 Series 740i Petrol Turbo Automatic (TC) Mileage

All variants of the 7 Series offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

7 Series 740i Petrol Turbo Automatic (TC) Engine and Transmission

The 7 Series 740i Petrol Turbo Automatic (TC) is powered by a 2998 cc engine mated to a Automatic. This unit makes 394 bhp and 540 Nm of torque.

7 Series 740i Petrol Turbo Automatic (TC) vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the 7 Series's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maserati Quattroporte priced between ₹1.8 Cr - 2.32 Cr or the Porsche Panamera priced between ₹1.79 Cr - 2.34 Cr.

7 Series 740i Petrol Turbo Automatic (TC) Specs & Features

The 7 Series 740i Petrol Turbo Automatic (TC) has Over The Air (OTA) Updates, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Gear Indicator, Central Locking, Rear Defogger, Ambient Interior Lighting, Remote Engine Start/Stop, Geo-fence, Find My Car and Air Purifier.

BMW 7 Series 740i Petrol Turbo Automatic (TC) Price

7 Series 740i Petrol Turbo Automatic (TC)

₹2.23 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,95,00,000
RTO
20,04,000
Insurance
7,83,420
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,22,87,920
EMI@4,79,054/mo
Add to Compare
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BMW 7 Series 740i Petrol Turbo Automatic (TC) Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Massage Seat,wi-fi hotspot,Gesture control
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
540 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
394 bhp
Drivetrain
RWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharger
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2998 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Max Speed
250 kmph

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Front Tyres
20"
Wheels
Alloy

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4

Mobile Application Features

Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes
Geo-fence
Yes
Phone app
Digital Key
Find My Car
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Purifier
Yes
Anti-glare Mirrors
ORVMs (Both Sides)
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
2 Trips
Tachometer
Digital
Shift Indicator
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital (17.9" Touch-screen Display)
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable ORVMs
Power Windows
Front & Rear
One Touch -Down
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
Metallic
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch - Up
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Speakers
35 Dolby Atmos
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Driver Armrest
Yes
BMW 7 Series 740i Petrol Turbo Automatic (TC) EMI
EMI4,31,149 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,00,59,128
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,00,59,128
Interest Amount
58,09,806
Payable Amount
2,58,68,934

BMW 7 Series Alternatives

Maserati Quattroporte

Maserati Quattroporte

1.8 - 2.32 Cr
7 SeriesvsQuattroporte
Porsche Panamera

Porsche Panamera

1.79 - 2.34 Cr
+6
7 SeriesvsPanamera
Audi e-tron GT

Audi e-tron GT

1.72 - 1.95 Cr
+4
7 Seriesvse-tron GT
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 63 S E-Performance

1.95 Cr
+2
7 SeriesvsAMG C 63 S E-Performance
BMW M5

BMW M5

1.99 Cr
7 SeriesvsM5
BMW i7

BMW i7

2.05 - 2.58 Cr
+2
7 Seriesvsi7

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