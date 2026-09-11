|Engine
|2998 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The 7 Series 740i Petrol Turbo Automatic (TC), equipped with Automatic, is listed at ₹2.23 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the 7 Series offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The 7 Series 740i Petrol Turbo Automatic (TC) is powered by a 2998 cc engine mated to a Automatic. This unit makes 394 bhp and 540 Nm of torque.
In the 7 Series's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maserati Quattroporte priced between ₹1.8 Cr - 2.32 Cr or the Porsche Panamera priced between ₹1.79 Cr - 2.34 Cr.
The 7 Series 740i Petrol Turbo Automatic (TC) has Over The Air (OTA) Updates, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Gear Indicator, Central Locking, Rear Defogger, Ambient Interior Lighting, Remote Engine Start/Stop, Geo-fence, Find My Car and Air Purifier.