In 2026 when choosing among the Audi e-tron GT and BMW 7 Series, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Audi e-tron GT Price starts at Rs. 1.72 Cr (ex-showroom price) for S and BMW 7 Series Price starts at Rs. 1.79 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 740i M Sport. e-tron GT gets a battery pack of up to 93.4 kWh. 7 Series: 2993 cc engine, 12.61 to 16,55 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
e-tron GT vs 7 Series Comparison