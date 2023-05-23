Zelo Knight on road price in Mumbai starts from Rs. 53,170.
The on road price for Zelo Knight top variant goes up to Rs. 85,690 in Mumbai.
The lowest price model is Zelo Knight
Zelo Knight on road price in Mumbai starts from Rs. 53,170.
The on road price for Zelo Knight top variant goes up to Rs. 85,690 in Mumbai.
The lowest price model is Zelo Knight Graphene 48 V and the most priced model is Zelo Knight NMC 60 V 28 AH.
Visit your nearest
Zelo Knight dealers and showrooms in Mumbai for best offers.
Zelo Knight on road price breakup in Mumbai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Zelo Knight is mainly compared to Sokudo Rapid which starts at Rs. 79,889 in Mumbai, Sokudo Plus which starts at Rs. 59,889 in Mumbai and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Mumbai.
Variants On-Road Price Zelo Knight Graphene 48 V ₹ 53,170 Zelo Knight Graphene 60 V ₹ 57,240 Zelo Knight NMC 48 V 26 AH ₹ 75,530 Zelo Knight NMC 60 V 28 AH ₹ 85,690
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price