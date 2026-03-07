ZELO Electric Knight+ Rani Edition launched, is limited to 999 units

ZELO Electric has introduced a new limited edition version of its Knight+ electric scooter in India, called the Knight+ Rani Edition. The scooter has been launched to coincide with International Women’s Day and will be available in limited numbers across the country.

Only 999 units of the Knight+ Rani Edition will be produced, and the model is distinguished primarily by its exclusive baby pink colour scheme. The design combines a pastel pink body with contrasting white panels and subtle detailing, giving the scooter a distinctive visual identity compared to the standard Knight+ variants.

The special edition does not introduce any mechanical changes and continues to be based on the existing Knight+ platform. ZELO Electric says the Rani Edition was created as a design focused version intended to celebrate individuality and confidence while also encouraging greater participation of women in two wheeler mobility.

It features a 1.8 kWh removable battery, 100 km range, and unique design for women.

Under the bodywork, the scooter uses a 1.8 kWh portable LFP battery pack that can be removed and charged separately from the scooter. ZELO claims a riding range of up to 100 km on a full charge. The electric motor produces 1.5 kW of power and enables a top speed of 55 km/h, which positions the scooter primarily for urban commuting.

The Knight+ platform also comes equipped with several features that are not commonly seen in this price bracket. These include Hill Hold Control to assist riders during uphill starts, cruise control for maintaining a constant speed on longer stretches, and follow me home headlamps that remain illuminated briefly after the scooter is parked. The scooter also features a USB charging port and the convenience of a portable battery system.

In terms of pricing, the ZELO Knight+ Rani Edition has been introduced at ₹69,990 (ex showroom). Bookings have opened through ZELO Electric’s authorised dealer network across India. With production limited to just 999 units, availability is expected to be restricted depending on demand.

