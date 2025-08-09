Zelo Knight+ with 100 km range launched at 60,000

Zelo Electric has announced the launch of its new electric scooter, the Knight+, priced at ₹59,990 (ex-showroom). Positioned as one of the most affordable EV scooters in the country, the Knight+ is designed to meet the needs of daily commuters, especially in urban and semi-urban settings.

At the core of the scooter is a 1.8 kWh portable LFP battery, offering a real-world range of around 100 km on a full charge. The battery is removable, allowing users to charge it at home or work. Paired with a 1.5 kW motor, the Knight+ can reach speeds of up to 55 km/h suitable for short to mid-range travel.

While the scooter keeps costs low, it doesn’t skip on features. Some of the key additions include:

Hill Hold Control, which prevents rollback on inclines Cruise Control for smoother rides over longer distances Follow-Me-Home Headlamps, which stay on briefly after parking to light the rider’s path. USB Charging Port for powering small devices. A removable battery, adding convenience for users without dedicated parking or charging setups

The Knight+ is available in six colours, including two single-tone options (Glossy White and Glossy Black) and four dual-tone combinations (Matte Blue & White, Matte Red & White, Matte Yellow & White, and Matte Grey & White).

ZELO currently offers a range of electric scooters, including low-speed models like the Zoop, Knight, and Zaeden, as well as Zaeden+, which falls under the RTO segment. The launch of Knight+ reflects the brand’s continued focus on affordable electric mobility, aimed at a wide spectrum of Indian users.

Pre-bookings are now open, and deliveries are scheduled to begin from August 20, 2025.

