Auto recap, August 9: Second-gen Honda Amaze offer, Isuzu V-Cross price hike, Zelo Knight+ launch & more…

The automotive industry is experiencing rapid changes, which makes it difficult to stay informed about all the latest advancements. At HT Auto, we are dedicated to delivering the most relevant and current information as it becomes available. Below is a concise overview of the key highlights from Saturday, August 9.

Second-gen Honda Amaze dropped to a single variant, available with offers worth ₹ 97,200

Honda Car India introduced the third-generation Amaze in December last year, but the second-generation continues to be on sale alongside the new version. Honda has now discontinued all other variants of the second-gen Amaze, and the subcompact sedan will now be available in only the ‘S’ trim with manual and automatic transmission choices. The Honda Amaze S is priced at ₹7.63 lakh for the manual, and ₹8.53 lakh for the automatic. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Isuzu V-Cross pick-up prices hiked in India by up to ₹ 1.25 lakh on select trims

Isuzu India has hiked prices on the D-Max V-Cross pick-up range by up to ₹1.25 lakh. The Isuzu V-Cross range competes with the Toyota Hilux in the lifestyle pick-up segment. The price hike affects select variants in the V-Cross range. The lineup starts with the Hi-Lander 2WD MT, going up to the V-Cross 4WD AT Z Prestige Premium trim. The V-Cross pick-up range gets the maximum hike of ₹1.25 lakh on the mid-spec Z 4WD MT variant. The Z Prestige 4WD MT is now dearer by RS 99,700, while the Hi-Lander range is more expensive by ₹59,900. Up next, the V-Cross Z4 Prestige 4WD AT is more expensive by ₹50,400, while the ₹Z 2WD AT variant has received a price hike of ₹19,900. The V-Cross range now starts from ₹21.70 lakh, going up to ₹31.77 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Zelo Knight+ with 100 km range launched at ₹ 60,000

Zelo Electric has announced the launch of its new electric scooter, the Knight+, priced at ₹59,990 (ex-showroom). Positioned as one of the most affordable EV scooters in the country, the Knight+ is designed to meet the needs of daily commuters, especially in urban and semi-urban settings. At the core of the scooter is a 1.8 kWh portable LFP battery, offering a real-world range of around 100 km on a full charge. The battery is removable, allowing users to charge it at home or work. Paired with a 1.5 kW motor, the Knight+ can reach speeds of up to 55 km/h, suitable for short to mid-range travel.

KTM 160 Duke to be launched soon

KTM has set the internet buzzing with a fresh teaser for its upcoming motorcycle, confirming that the much-talked-about 160 Duke is headed for the Indian market. This new streetfighter will take the baton from the 125 Duke, which KTM quietly discontinued earlier this year. With the 160 Duke, the brand seems ready to offer a more powerful entry point into its Duke family — one that’s likely to blend aggressive styling with everyday usability.

