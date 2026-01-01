The Little Gracy Li-Ion, is priced at ₹61,407 (ex-showroom).
The Little Gracy Li-Ion offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Little Gracy Li-Ion is available in 1 colour option: Grey.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Little Gracy Li-Ion include the Raftaar Galaxy priced ₹51900 Thousands and the Lohia Oma Star Li priced ₹51.75 Thousands.
The Little Gracy Li-Ion has Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Charging at Home and Low Battery Indicator.