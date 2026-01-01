hamburger icon
Little Gracy
Zelio Little Gracy Front Left View
1/6
Zelio Little Gracy Headlight View
2/6
Zelio Little Gracy Seat View
3/6
Zelio Little Gracy
4/6
Zelio Little Gracy Footspace View
5/6
Zelio Little Gracy Front Tyre View
6/6

Zelio Little Gracy Li-Ion

61,407*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Check Offers

Little Gracy Li-Ion

Little Gracy Li-Ion Prices

The Little Gracy Li-Ion, is priced at ₹61,407 (ex-showroom).

Little Gracy Li-Ion Range

The Little Gracy Li-Ion offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Little Gracy Li-Ion Colours

The Little Gracy Li-Ion is available in 1 colour option: Grey.

Little Gracy Li-Ion Battery & Range

Little Gracy Li-Ion vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Little Gracy Li-Ion include the Raftaar Galaxy priced ₹51900 Thousands and the Lohia Oma Star Li priced ₹51.75 Thousands.

Little Gracy Li-Ion Specs & Features

The Little Gracy Li-Ion has Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Charging at Home and Low Battery Indicator.

Zelio Little Gracy Li-Ion Price

Little Gracy Li-Ion

₹ 61,407*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
58,000
Insurance
3,407
On-Road Price in Delhi
61,407
EMI@1,320/mo
Close

Zelio Little Gracy Li-Ion Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
230 mm
Length
2890 mm
Wheelbase
2220 mm
Kerb Weight
80 kg
Height
1730 mm
Width
990 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.0-10 Rear :-3.0-10
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Range
70-75 km
Max Speed
25 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Starting
Self Start Only
Motor Power
1.25 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes
Fuel Supply
Electronic Injection
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Leaf Spring Shockers
Front Suspension
43 Mm Telescopic Hydraulic Shocker

Features and Safety

Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Wide Front Glass With Wiper, Stepney With Cover, Handle Lock, FM, Taxi Light, Led Cabin Light, Cash Pocket
Odometer
Digital
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Digital

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
8-9 Hours
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
1.8 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
Zelio Little Gracy Li-Ion EMI
EMI1,188 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
55,266
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
55,266
Interest Amount
16,007
Payable Amount
71,273

Zelio Little Gracy other Variants

Little Gracy Lead Acid 48V 32Ah

₹ 52,769*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
49,500
Insurance
3,269
On-Road Price in Delhi
52,769
EMI@1,134/mo
Close

Little Gracy Lead Acid 60V 32Ah

₹ 55,309*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
52,000
Insurance
3,309
On-Road Price in Delhi
55,309
EMI@1,189/mo
View breakup

Zelio Little Gracy Alternatives

Raftaar Galaxy

Raftaar Galaxy

51,900Ex-Showroom
Little GracyvsGalaxy
Lohia Oma Star Li

Lohia Oma Star Li

51,750Ex-Showroom
Little GracyvsOma Star Li
Lohia Oma Star

Lohia Oma Star

51,750Ex-Showroom
Little GracyvsOma Star
YUKIE Shiga

YUKIE Shiga

51,115Ex-Showroom
Little GracyvsShiga
Ujaas Energy eGo Li

Ujaas Energy eGo Li

53,880Ex-Showroom
Little GracyvseGo Li
Komaki Xone

Komaki Xone

35,999 - 59,000Ex-Showroom
Popular Scooters

Popular Scooters

ADMS DB

ADMS DB

1.33 LakhsEx-Showroom
DB Price in Delhi
ADMS EVA

ADMS EVA

1.35 LakhsEx-Showroom
EVA Price in Delhi
ADMS GTR

ADMS GTR

79,800Ex-Showroom
GTR Price in Delhi
ADMS Maevel

ADMS Maevel

97,000Ex-Showroom
Maevel Price in Delhi
ADMS Mantra

ADMS Mantra

57,999Ex-Showroom
view all specs and features

