The Little Gracy Lead Acid 60V 32Ah, is priced at ₹55,309 (ex-showroom).
The Little Gracy Lead Acid 60V 32Ah offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Little Gracy Lead Acid 60V 32Ah is available in 1 colour option: Grey.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Little Gracy Lead Acid 60V 32Ah include the Raftaar Galaxy priced ₹51900 Thousands and the Lohia Oma Star Li priced ₹51.75 Thousands.
The Little Gracy Lead Acid 60V 32Ah has Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Charging at Home and Low Battery Indicator.