The Little Gracy Lead Acid 48V 32Ah, is priced at ₹52,769 (ex-showroom).
The Little Gracy Lead Acid 48V 32Ah offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Little Gracy Lead Acid 48V 32Ah is available in 1 colour option: Grey.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Little Gracy Lead Acid 48V 32Ah include the Raftaar Galaxy priced ₹51900 Thousands and the Lohia Oma Star Li priced ₹51.75 Thousands.
The Little Gracy Lead Acid 48V 32Ah has Charging at Home, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Low Battery Indicator.