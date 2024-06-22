HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Fascino 125PriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesVariantsAlternativesDealersEMINews
Yamaha Fascino 125 Front Right View
View all Images

YAMAHA Fascino 125

Launched in Jul 2021

5.0
4 Reviews
Review & Win ₹2000
₹92,680 - 95,280**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Compare
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Check Offers

Fascino 125 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 123.92 cc

Fascino 125: 125.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 55.54 kmpl

Fascino 125: 68.75 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 8.48 ps

Fascino 125: 8.2 ps

Speed

Category Average: 75.0 kmph

Fascino 125: 90.0 kmph

View all Fascino 125 Specs and Features

About Yamaha Fascino 125

Latest Update

  • Honda Activa 125 vs Yamaha Fascino 125: Which 125 cc scooter should you buy?
  • OBD 2 compliant Yamaha Fascino 125 launch soon, details leaked

    • Yamaha Fascino 125 Price:

    Yamaha Fascino 125 is priced between Rs. 92,680 - 95,280 (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.     ...Read More
    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Fascino 125.
    VS
    Yamaha Fascino 125
    TVS NTORQ 125
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Front View
    Seat
    Front Right View
    Right Side View
    Front Brake View
    Front Left View
    Foot Space View
    View more
    Tap here to expand
    Yamaha Fascino 125 Variants
    Yamaha Fascino 125 price starts at ₹ 92,680 and goes up to ₹ 95,280 (Ex-showroom). Yamaha Fascino 125 ...Read More
    5 Variants Available
    Fi Hybrid Disc₹92,680*
    125 cc
    90 kmph
    Mobile Application
    Seat Type: Single
    Instrument Console: Analogue
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
    Battery Capacity: 12V,5.0 Ah
    Body Graphics
    View More
    Check Offers
    Fi Hybrid Drum₹92,680*
    125 cc
    90 kmph
    Mobile Application
    Seat Type: Single
    Instrument Console: Analogue
    Battery Capacity: 12V,5.0 Ah
    Body Graphics
    View More
    Check Offers
    Fi Hybrid DLX Disc₹93,680*
    125 cc
    90 kmph
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
    Mobile Application
    Seat Type: Single
    Instrument Console: Analogue
    Battery Capacity: 12V,5.0 Ah
    Body Graphics
    View More
    Check Offers
    Fi Hybrid DLX Drum₹93,680*
    125 cc
    90 kmph
    Mobile Application
    Seat Type: Single
    Instrument Console: Analogue
    Battery Capacity: 12V,5.0 Ah
    Body Graphics
    View More
    Check Offers
    Fi Hybrid SPL Disc₹95,280*
    125 cc
    90 kmph
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
    Mobile Application
    Seat Type: Single
    Instrument Console: Analogue
    Battery Capacity: 12V,5.0 Ah
    Body Graphics
    View More
    Check Offers

    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Yamaha Fascino 125 Images

    25 images
    View All Fascino 125 Images

    Yamaha Fascino 125 Colours

    Yamaha Fascino 125 is available in the 12 Colours in India.

    Matte black spl
    Metallic white
    Silver
    Vivid red spl
    Dark matte blue
    Vivid red
    Cool blue metallic
    Cyan blue
    Dark matte blue spl
    Matte copper
    Yellow cocktail
    Metallic black

    Yamaha Fascino 125 Specifications and Features

    Max Power8.2 PS
    Body TypeScooters
    Kick and Self StartYes
    Mileage68.75 kmpl
    Mobile ConnectivityYes
    HeadlightHalogen
    Engine125.0 cc
    Max Speed90 kmph
    View all Fascino 125 specs and features

    Yamaha Fascino 125 comparison with similar bikes

    Yamaha Fascino 125
    TVS NTORQ 125
    TVS Jupiter 125
    Hero Destini 125
    Honda Activa 125
    Honda Activa 6G
    TVS Scooty Zest
    Hayasa Ira
    Bounce Infinity E1
    BattRE Electric Mobility LoEV
    ₹92,680*
    Check Offers
    ₹86,841*
    Check Offers
    ₹79,299*
    Check Offers
    ₹80,450*
    Check Offers
    ₹95,140*
    Check Offers
    ₹78,684*
    Check Offers
    ₹74,476*
    Check Offers
    ₹76,750*
    Check Offers
    ₹59,000*
    Check Offers
    ₹59,900*
    Check Offers
    User Rating
    5.0
    4 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    6 Reviews
    User Rating
    5.0
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.3
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    39 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    -
    Power
    8.2 PS
    Power
    9.38 PS
    Power
    8.15 PS
    Power
    9.12 PS
    Power
    8.42 PS
    Power
    7.84 PS
    Power
    7.81 PS
    Power
    -
    Power
    -
    Power
    -
    Torque
    10.3 Nm
    Torque
    10.5 Nm
    Torque
    10.5 Nm
    Torque
    10 Nm
    Torque
    10.5 Nm
    Torque
    8.90 Nm
    Torque
    8.8 Nm
    Torque
    -
    Torque
    85 Nm
    Torque
    -
    Engine
    125 cc
    Engine
    124.8 cc
    Engine
    124.8 cc
    Engine
    124.6 cc
    Engine
    123.92 cc
    Engine
    109.51 cc
    Engine
    109.7 cc
    Engine
    -
    Engine
    -
    Engine
    -
    Kerb Weight
    99 kg
    Kerb Weight
    110 kg
    Kerb Weight
    108 kg
    Kerb Weight
    115 kg
    Kerb Weight
    109 kg
    Kerb Weight
    105 kg
    Kerb Weight
    103 kg
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Kerb Weight
    94 kg
    Kerb Weight
    60 kg
    Length
    1920 mm
    Length
    1861 mm
    Length
    1852 mm
    Length
    1862 mm
    Length
    162 mm
    Length
    1833 mm
    Length
    1770 mm
    Length
    1830 mm
    Length
    1820 mm
    Length
    1820 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Irom Rims
    Body Type
    Scooters
    Body Type
    Scooters
    Body Type
    Scooters
    Body Type
    Scooters
    Body Type
    Scooters
    Body Type
    Scooters
    Body Type
    Scooters
    Body Type
    Electric Scooters
    Body Type
    Scooters
    Body Type
    Scooters
    Currently viewingFascino 125 vs NTORQ 125Fascino 125 vs Jupiter 125Fascino 125 vs Destini 125Fascino 125 vs Activa 125Fascino 125 vs Activa 6GFascino 125 vs Scooty ZestFascino 125 vs IraFascino 125 vs E1Fascino 125 vs LoEV
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Yamaha Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Excellent Motors
    H.No. D 6/28 &Amp; 29, Ground Floor ,Sec, Rohitor 6Ni, Delhi 110085
    +91 - 9818922508
    Pacee Automotives
    S-5 Okhla Industrial Area Phase -2 Near Madhur Bajaj Showroom, Delhi 110020
    +91 - 9899456557
    SAWHNEY AUTOMOBILE
    K-24, Ground Floor, Rajapuri, Khata No.107/10, Main Road Palam,Dwarka, Delhi 110059
    +91 - 9953297923
    Shiva Motors
    E-11, 100 Feet Road, West Jyoti Nagar, Shahdara, Delhi 110094
    +91 - 9990032261
    Sawhney yamaha Raja garden
    Wz-5, Plot No. 17, Raja Garden, Delhi 110015
    +91 - 9810106285
    Prime Automation
    C-42, Main Road, East Krishna Nagar, East Delhi, Delhi 110051
    +91 - 9810035970
    See All Yamaha Dealers in Delhi

    Popular Yamaha Bikes

    View all Yamaha Bikes
    View all Upcoming Yamaha Bikes

    Yamaha Fascino 125 EMI

    Select Variant:
    Fi Hybrid Disc
    125 cc | 8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
    ₹ 92,680*
    Select Variant
    Fi Hybrid Disc
    125 cc | 8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
    ₹92,680*
    Fi Hybrid Drum
    125 cc | 8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
    ₹92,680*
    Fi Hybrid DLX Disc
    125 cc | 8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
    ₹93,680*
    Fi Hybrid DLX Drum
    125 cc | 8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
    ₹93,680*
    Fi Hybrid SPL Disc
    125 cc | 8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
    ₹95,280*
    EMI ₹1661.68/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Customise EMI

    Yamaha Fascino 125 User Reviews & Ratings

    5
    4 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    0
    4 & above
    0
    5 rating
    4
    Write a Review
    Best scooter overall
    Nice scooty of yamaha good looking dashing look colours are so pretty attractive noiseless scooter look niceBy: Dharmendra (Sept 26, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    The great and valuable scooter
    Very nice scooter....I like it really.....very smooth riding and very comfortable to drive..........By: Shins Shaji (Jun 22, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Favorite Vehicle
    Super vehicle. beautiful design, safety. Super engine.. My favorite bike , it's very safe, love it!!! By: Muthu (Jun 20, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Good milege on Highway.
    The scooter is awesome, but I want to book for myself, showing in Mumbai and nearest Mumbai out of stock.By: Nadim Ansari (May 28, 2024)
    Read Full Review

    Explore Other Options

    Scooterss
    Scooters Under 1 Lakhs
    Cars & BikesNew BikesYamaha BikesYamaha Fascino 125