Launched in Jul 2021
Category Average: 123.92 cc
Fascino 125: 125.0 cc
Category Average: 55.54 kmpl
Fascino 125: 68.75 kmpl
Category Average: 8.48 ps
Fascino 125: 8.2 ps
Category Average: 75.0 kmph
Fascino 125: 90.0 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Max Power
|8.2 PS
|Body Type
|Scooters
|Kick and Self Start
|Yes
|Mileage
|68.75 kmpl
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Headlight
|Halogen
|Engine
|125.0 cc
|Max Speed
|90 kmph
Yamaha Fascino 125
₹92,680*
₹86,841*
₹79,299*
₹80,450*
₹95,140*
₹78,684*
₹74,476*
₹76,750*
₹59,000*
₹59,900*
User Rating
4 Reviews
User Rating
6 Reviews
User Rating
1 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
3 Reviews
User Rating
39 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
-
User Rating
-
User Rating
-
Power
8.2 PS
Power
9.38 PS
Power
8.15 PS
Power
9.12 PS
Power
8.42 PS
Power
7.84 PS
Power
7.81 PS
Power
-
Power
-
Power
-
Torque
10.3 Nm
Torque
10.5 Nm
Torque
10.5 Nm
Torque
10 Nm
Torque
10.5 Nm
Torque
8.90 Nm
Torque
8.8 Nm
Torque
-
Torque
85 Nm
Torque
-
Engine
125 cc
Engine
124.8 cc
Engine
124.8 cc
Engine
124.6 cc
Engine
123.92 cc
Engine
109.51 cc
Engine
109.7 cc
Engine
-
Engine
-
Engine
-
Kerb Weight
99 kg
Kerb Weight
110 kg
Kerb Weight
108 kg
Kerb Weight
115 kg
Kerb Weight
109 kg
Kerb Weight
105 kg
Kerb Weight
103 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
94 kg
Kerb Weight
60 kg
Length
1920 mm
Length
1861 mm
Length
1852 mm
Length
1862 mm
Length
162 mm
Length
1833 mm
Length
1770 mm
Length
1830 mm
Length
1820 mm
Length
1820 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Drum
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Irom Rims
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Electric Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
Body Type
Scooters
