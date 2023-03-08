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HomeCompare BikesPleasure Plus vs Fascino 125

Hero Pleasure Plus vs Yamaha Fascino 125

In 2026 Hero Pleasure Plus or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,766 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). Pleasure Plus engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
Pleasure Plus vs Fascino 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pleasure plus Fascino 125
BrandHeroYamaha
Price₹ 69,766₹ 77,200
Mileage50.0 kmpl49 kmpl
Engine Capacity110.9 cc125 cc
Power8.15 PS PS8.2 PS PS

Filters
Pleasure Plus
Hero Pleasure Plus
LX
₹69,766*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Fascino 125
Yamaha Fascino 125
Fi Hybrid Drum
₹77,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Pleasure Plus Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
4.8 L5.2 L
Ground Clearance
155 mm145 mm
Length
1769 mm1920 mm
Wheelbase
1238 mm1280 mm
Kerb Weight
104 kg98 kg
Height
1161 mm1150 mm
Additional Storage
Yes21 L
Width
704 mm685 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm190 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/100-10 Rear :-90/100-10Front :- 90/90-12 Rear :-110/90-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
Sheet Metal WheelAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
75 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
8.15 PS @ 7000 rpm8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
56.5 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
8.70 Nm @ 5500 rpm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
110.9 cc125 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-Stroke Single Cylinder OHCAir cooled, 4-stroke,SOHC, 2-valve
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Dry Automatic Centrifugal Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
CVTV-Belt Automatic
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
50 mm52.4 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Swing Arm with Spring Loaded Hydraulic DampersUnit Swing
Front Suspension
Bottom Link with Spring Loaded Hydraulic DamperTelescopic Fork
Features
Tripmeter
Analogue-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Additional Features
Side Stand Engine Cut Off, Xense, Mobile Charging Port - Optional, Glove Box - OptionalSmart Motor Generator System
Odometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Instrument Console
AnalogueAnalogue
Underseat storage
Yes21 L
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 4Ah-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
81,37789,391
Ex-Showroom Price
69,76677,200
RTO
5,5816,176
Insurance
6,0306,015
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7491,921

Pleasure Plus Comparison with other bikes

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Hero Pleasure Plusundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹69,766 - 75,712**Ex-showroom price
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Hero Pleasure Plusundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹69,766 - 75,712**Ex-showroom price
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Hero Pleasure Plusundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹69,766 - 75,712**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Car & Bike News

Both scooters are powered by a 125 cc engine and a silent starter system as well.
Honda Activa 125 vs Yamaha Fascino 125: Which 125 cc scooter should you buy?
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New Hero Pleasure Plus with Bluetooth connectivity teased ahead of launch
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Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec Sports variant launched, priced at 79,738
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