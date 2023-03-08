In 2026 Hero Pleasure Plus or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Pleasure Plus Price starts at Rs. 69,766 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). Pleasure Plus engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 8.70 Nm. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Pleasure Plus in 8 colours. The Pleasure Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
Pleasure Plus vs Fascino 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pleasure plus
|Fascino 125
|Brand
|Hero
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 69,766
|₹ 77,200
|Mileage
|50.0 kmpl
|49 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|110.9 cc
|125 cc
|Power
|8.15 PS PS
|8.2 PS PS