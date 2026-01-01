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Fascino 125PriceMileageSpecifications
Yamaha Fascino 125 Front Left View
1/9
Yamaha Fascino 125 Bootspace View
2/9
Yamaha Fascino 125 Front Tyre View
3/9
Yamaha Fascino 125 Handle Bar View
4/9
Yamaha Fascino 125 Headlight View
5/9
Yamaha Fascino 125 Mudgurard View
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Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid S

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.10 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Yamaha Fascino 125 Key Specs
Engine125 cc
View all Fascino 125 specs and features

Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid S

Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid S Prices

The Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid S, is listed at ₹1.10 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid S Mileage

All variants of the Fascino 125 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid S Colours

The Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid S is available in 8 colour options: Metallic Black, Cool Blue Metallic, Dark Matte Blue, Matte Grey, Matte Black, Vivid Red, Metallic Light Green, Metallic White.

Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid S Engine and Transmission

The Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid S is powered by a 125 cc engine.

Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid S vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Fascino 125's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Pleasure Plus priced between ₹69.77 Thousands - 75.71 Thousands or the Hero Destini 125 priced between ₹80.45 Thousands - 91.7 Thousands.

Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid S Specs & Features

The Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid S has Low Fuel Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Music Control, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch and Passenger Footrest.

Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid S Price

Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid S

₹1.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
96,200
RTO
7,696
Insurance
6,377
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,10,273
EMI@2,370/mo
Add to Compare
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Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid S Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
5.2 L
Ground Clearance
145 mm
Length
1920 mm
Wheelbase
1280 mm
Kerb Weight
98 kg
Additional Storage
21 L
Height
1150 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm
Width
685 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
190 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 90/90-12 Rear :-110/90-10
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
90 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
57.9 mm
Max Torque
10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Displacement
125 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke,SOHC, 2-valve
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
V-Belt Automatic
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
52.4 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Unit Swing
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
21 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Smart Motor Generator System, E-mail Alert
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid S EMI
EMI2,133 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
99,245
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
99,245
Interest Amount
28,745
Payable Amount
1,27,990

Yamaha Fascino 125 other Variants

Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid Drum

₹ 89,391*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
77,200
RTO
6,176
Insurance
6,015
On-Road Price in Delhi
89,391
EMI@1,921/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid Disc

₹1.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
89,000
RTO
7,120
Insurance
6,240
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,02,360
EMI@2,200/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Yamaha Fascino 125 Alternatives

Hero Pleasure Plus

Hero Pleasure Plus

69,766 - 75,712
+4
Fascino 125vsPleasure Plus
Hero Destini 125

Hero Destini 125

80,450 - 91,700
Fascino 125vsDestini 125
Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
Fascino 125vsMagnus Neo
PURE EV Epluto 7G

PURE EV Epluto 7G

80,799 - 97,499
+1
Fascino 125vsEpluto 7G
PURE EV ETrance Neo

PURE EV ETrance Neo

79,699 - 1.06 Lakhs
+1
Fascino 125vsETrance Neo
Yamaha RayZR 125

Yamaha RayZR 125

74,960 - 87,560
+5
Fascino 125vsRayZR 125

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