|Engine
|125 cc
The Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid S, is listed at ₹1.10 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Fascino 125 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid S is available in 8 colour options: Metallic Black, Cool Blue Metallic, Dark Matte Blue, Matte Grey, Matte Black, Vivid Red, Metallic Light Green, Metallic White.
The Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid S is powered by a 125 cc engine.
In the Fascino 125's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Pleasure Plus priced between ₹69.77 Thousands - 75.71 Thousands or the Hero Destini 125 priced between ₹80.45 Thousands - 91.7 Thousands.
The Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid S has Low Fuel Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Music Control, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Pass Switch and Passenger Footrest.