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TVS Jupiter 125 vs Yamaha Fascino 125

In 2026 TVS Jupiter 125 or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). Jupiter 125 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm . On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
Jupiter 125 vs Fascino 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Jupiter 125 Fascino 125
BrandTVSYamaha
Price₹ 78,100₹ 77,200
Mileage57.27 kmpl49 kmpl
Engine Capacity124.8 cc125 cc
Power8.15 PS PS8.2 PS PS

Filters
Jupiter 125
TVS Jupiter 125
Drum Alloy
₹78,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Fascino 125
Yamaha Fascino 125
Fi Hybrid Drum
₹77,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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TVS Jupiter 125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.1 L5.2 L
Ground Clearance
163 mm145 mm
Length
1852 mm1920 mm
Wheelbase
1275 mm1280 mm
Kerb Weight
108 kg98 kg
Height
1168 mm1150 mm
Saddle Height
765 mm780 mm
Width
681 mm685 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm190 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90 -12, Rear :- 90/90 -12Front :- 90/90-12 Rear :-110/90-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
95 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
8.15 PS @ 6500 rpm8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
55.5 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
10.5 Nm @ 4500 rpm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
124.8 cc125 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooledAir cooled, 4-stroke,SOHC, 2-valve
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
CVT-Automatic-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
CVTV-Belt Automatic
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
53.5 mm52.4 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Monotube Inverted Gas filled shox MIG with Spring aid 3 step adjustable rear shox with canisterUnit Swing
Front Suspension
Telescopic HydraulicTelescopic Fork
Features
Battery Capacity
4 Ah12V / 5 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
MF-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue
Underseat storage
33 L21 L
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Ground Reach - 765 mm, Seat Length - 790 mm, Front Leg Space - 380 mm, Glove Box - 2 Ltrs, Body Balance Technology, TVS Intelligo TechnologySmart Motor Generator System
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
90,38089,391
Ex-Showroom Price
78,10077,200
RTO
6,2486,176
Insurance
6,0326,015
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9421,921

Jupiter 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter 125 vs Activa 125
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TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Activa 6Gundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,369 - 87,693**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter 125 vs Activa 6G
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TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
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TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter 125 vs NTORQ 125
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
Jupiter 125 vs RayZR 125

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Latest Car & Bike News

Both scooters are powered by a 125 cc engine and a silent starter system as well.
Honda Activa 125 vs Yamaha Fascino 125: Which 125 cc scooter should you buy?
8 Mar 2023
TVS Jupiter 125 now gets two new dual-tone colour options, both offered exclusively on the DT SXC variant.
TVS Jupiter 125 launched in two new dual-tone colour options, price hiked by 1,000
25 May 2026
The Yamaha Fascino 125 will retain the same design but will get an updated engine that gets an onboard diagnostics system
OBD 2 compliant Yamaha Fascino 125 launch soon, details leaked
16 Feb 2023
The new TVS Jupiter will be offered in two colour schemes.
Auto recap, May 29: TVS Jupiter 125 DT SXC launched, Kia Carens Clavis EV spotted and more
30 May 2025
The all-new TVS Jupiter 125 DT SXC is powered by the same 125cc engine and gets only aesthetic updates.
TVS Jupiter 125 DT SXC launched at 88,942. Here's what is new
29 May 2025
Yamaha has revised prices of its scooter lineup in India, with the RayZR 125, Fascino 125 and Aerox 155 now becoming costlier by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,800.
Yamaha hikes prices of RayZR 125, Fascino 125 and Aerox 155 scooters
7 May 2026
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  News

Latest Videos

The TVS Jupiter 125 packs a CNG cylinder under the seat along with a petrol fuel tank, promising a combined range of 226 km
TVS Jupiter 125 in CNG? Concept scooter sparks curiosity at Auto Expo 2025
19 Jan 2025
Yamaha has launched the 2023 FZ-X motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).
2023 Yamaha FZ-X: First ride review
24 Feb 2023
TVS Jupiter 125 scooter was launched at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>73,400 (ex-showroom, Delhi).
TVS Jupiter 125: Road Test Review
7 Oct 2021
2021 Yamaha Fascino 125cc scooter unveiled in India.
2021 Yamaha Fascino 125cc scooter unveiled in India
18 Jun 2021
2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter road test review.
2022 Yamaha Aerox 155 scooter: road test review
6 Dec 2021
Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>86,900 (ex-showroom) and armed with updated features along with a larger and heavier body, the Hero Xoom 125 promises to step up the rivalry among 125cc scooters in India.
Hero Xoom 125 review: TVS NTorq 125 rival gets sportier
12 Mar 2025
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