In 2026 TVS Jupiter 125 or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Jupiter 125 Price starts at Rs. 78,100 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). Jupiter 125 engine makes power and torque 8.15 PS PS & 10.5 Nm . On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Jupiter 125 in 7 colours. The Jupiter 125 mileage is around 57.27 kmpl. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
Jupiter 125 vs Fascino 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Jupiter 125
|Fascino 125
|Brand
|TVS
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 78,100
|₹ 77,200
|Mileage
|57.27 kmpl
|49 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124.8 cc
|125 cc
|Power
|8.15 PS PS
|8.2 PS PS