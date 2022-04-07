|Max Power
|8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
|Stroke
|57.9 mm
|Max Torque
|10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Ignition
|TCI (Transistor controlled ignition)
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Compression Ratio
|10.2:1
|Displacement
|125 cc
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|Air-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|Gear Box
|V-belt automatic
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|Bore
|52.4 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|On-Road Price
|₹81,527
|₹88,063
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹70,000
|₹73,330
|RTO
|₹5,600
|₹6,397
|Insurance
|₹5,927
|₹5,911
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹2,425
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹1,752
|₹1,892