In 2026 Yamaha Fascino 125 or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). Fascino 125 engine makes power and torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
Fascino 125 vs RayZR 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Fascino 125
|Rayzr 125
|Brand
|Yamaha
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 77,200
|₹ 74,960
|Mileage
|49 kmpl
|71.33 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|125 cc
|125 cc
|Power
|8.2 PS PS
|8.02 PS PS