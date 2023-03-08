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Yamaha Fascino 125 vs Yamaha RayZR 125

In 2026 Yamaha Fascino 125 or Yamaha RayZR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha RayZR 125 Price starts at Rs. 74,960 (ex-showroom price). Fascino 125 engine makes power and torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm. On the other hand, RayZR 125 engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the RayZR 125 in 9 colours. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl. The RayZR 125 mileage is around 71.33 kmpl.
Fascino 125 vs RayZR 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Fascino 125 Rayzr 125
BrandYamahaYamaha
Price₹ 77,200₹ 74,960
Mileage49 kmpl71.33 kmpl
Engine Capacity125 cc125 cc
Power8.2 PS PS8.02 PS PS

Filters
Fascino 125
Yamaha Fascino 125
Fi Hybrid Drum
₹77,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RayZR 125
Yamaha RayZR 125
Hybrid Drum
₹74,960*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
5.2 L5.2 L
Ground Clearance
145 mm145 mm
Length
1920 mm1880 mm
Wheelbase
1280 mm1280 mm
Kerb Weight
98 kg99 kg
Additional Storage
21 L21 L
Height
1150 mm1190 mm
Saddle Height
780 mm785 mm
Width
685 mm685 mm
Front Brake Diameter
190 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 90/90-12 Rear :-110/90-10Front :-90/90-12Rear :-110/90-10
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
90 kmph91 kmph
Max Power
8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
57.9 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
125 cc125 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4-stroke,SOHC, 2-valveAir Cooled, 4 Stroke,SOHC, 2 Valve
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
V-Belt AutomaticV-Belt Automatic
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
52.4 mm52.4 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Rear Suspension
Unit SwingUnit Swing
Front Suspension
Telescopic ForkTelescopic Fork
Features
Battery Capacity
12V / 5 Ah12V / 5 Ah
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
AnalogueAnalogue
Additional Features
Smart Motor Generator SystemSmart Motor Generator System
Odometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalAnalog
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
AnalogueAnalogue
Underseat storage
21 L21 L
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
89,39186,928
Ex-Showroom Price
77,20074,960
RTO
6,1765,996
Insurance
6,0155,972
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9211,868

RayZR 125 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
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TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
RayZR 125 vs NTORQ 125
Hindustan Times
Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Honda Activa 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹88,339 - 91,983**Ex-showroom price
RayZR 125 vs Activa 125
Hindustan Times
Yamaha RayZR 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹74,960 - 87,560**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
RayZR 125 vs Jupiter 125

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Latest Car & Bike News

Both scooters are powered by a 125 cc engine and a silent starter system as well.
Honda Activa 125 vs Yamaha Fascino 125: Which 125 cc scooter should you buy?
8 Mar 2023
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, July 1: Vida VX2 launched, Ather Rizta gets new variant, Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi hybrid price slashed & more…
2 Jul 2025
The Yamaha Fascino 125 will retain the same design but will get an updated engine that gets an onboard diagnostics system
OBD 2 compliant Yamaha Fascino 125 launch soon, details leaked
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2025 Yamaha RayZR 125 launched with Power Assist, new console; prices start at 79,340
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Yamaha has revised prices of its scooter lineup in India, with the RayZR 125, Fascino 125 and Aerox 155 now becoming costlier by up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,800.
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