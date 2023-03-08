In 2026 TVS Zest 110 or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). Zest 110 engine makes power and torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
Zest 110 vs Fascino 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Zest 110
|Fascino 125
|Brand
|TVS
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 70,600
|₹ 77,200
|Mileage
|48 kmpl
|49 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|109 cc
|125 cc
|Power
|7.81 PS PS
|8.2 PS PS