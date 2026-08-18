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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Yamaha Rayzr 125 Fi, Fascino 125 Fi Scooters Get New Colours, Styling And Tech Upgrades

Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi, Fascino 125 Fi scooters get new colours, styling and tech upgrades

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 18 Aug 2026, 14:05 pm
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Yamaha has refreshed its RayZR 125 Fi and Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid scooters with new colours, updated styling, TFT navigation, smartphone connectivity and enhanced hybrid technology

Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi, Fascino 125 Fi
Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi, Fascino 125 Fi scooters get new colours, styling and tech upgrades
Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi, Fascino 125 Fi
Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi, Fascino 125 Fi scooters get new colours, styling and tech upgrades
Yamaha Fascino 125
EMI starting at just
₹1,100/ month
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Japanese automaker Yamaha has introduced new colours, styling and feature upgrades in its 125cc Fi hybrid scooters, including the RayZR 125 Fi and Fascino 125 Fi. The company has stated that the introduction of new colours and tech upgrades comes on the back of evolving consumer needs. The company further highlighted that the latest refresh caters to the young and style-conscious riders seeking the perfect blend of fashion, sportiness, performance, convenience, and connectivity in their everyday mobility.


Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid: New Colours, Features and Price

The RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid gets five new paint options, including Matte Black, Metallic Black, Ice Fluo Vermillion, Dark Matte Blue and Matte Titan. The Metallic Black-coloured RayZR with drum brakes has been priced at 79,880 (ex-showroom), while the RayZR with disc brakes, being offered in Metallic Black, Dark Matte Blue and Ice Fluo Vermillion, has been priced at 87,680 (ex-showroom). Not only that, but the Street Rally version of the RayZR, which gets an LCD cluster being offered in Ice Fluo Vermillion and Matte Black, has been priced at 93,930 (ex-showroom). Lastly, the Street Rally version of the RayZR, which gets a TFT instrument cluster, is offered in Matte Titan and Matte Black and is priced at 1,00,440 (ex-showroom).

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In addition, the Street Rally variant is now offered with a coloured TFT instrument cluster equipped with turn-by-turn (TBT) navigation for a more connected riding experience.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Classic 350 Gorkha Edition leaked ahead of launch

Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid: New Colours, Features and Price


Moreover, the Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid also gets a makeover with eye-catching new shades and contemporary design accents. The Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid gets five new paint options, much like the RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid, including Metallic Light Green, Cool Blue Metallic, Matte Black and Yellow Cocktail, along with a special paint option of Metallic Orange Grey. The Yamaha Fascino S gets a metallic orange grey is being offered at a starting ex-showroom price of 99,030, while the Yamaha Fascino with disc brakes is offered in Metallic Light Green, Cool Blue Metallic and Matte Black at a starting ex-showroom price of 91,070. The Fascino with drum brakes is being offered in the Yellow Cocktail colour at a starting ex-showroom price of 78,980.

Both scooters are equipped with Yamaha's Smart Motor Generator (SMG) Hybrid Technology, complemented by enhanced power assist, silent start system, and stop & start system (SSS). Further, the scooters come equipped with telescopic suspension, 21L under-seat storage, side-stand engine cut-off, E20 fuel compatibility, and smartphone connectivity. Additionally, the Fascino S and RayZR Street Rally offer the colour TFT display with turn-by-turn navigation and answer-back functionality for added convenience and connectivity.

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First Published Date: 18 Aug 2026, 14:05 pm IST

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