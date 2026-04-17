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Yamaha Fascino: 5 things to know about the newly updated scooter

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 17 Apr 2026, 17:07 pm
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  • Yamaha has refreshed the Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid with new styling, updated features, and prices starting at 76,500 ex-showroom.

Yamaha Fascino
The updated Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid gets a new rear design and refreshed styling for urban riders.
Yamaha Fascino
The updated Yamaha Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid gets a new rear design and refreshed styling for urban riders.
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India Yamaha Motor has given the Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid a design update aimed at younger buyers who want a scooter with a more modern look. The company says the changes focus on style, practicality, and a more contemporary road presence, while keeping the model’s hybrid-based efficiency and everyday usability intact. Here are five key things to know about the updated scooter:

1. New rear design

The biggest visual change is at the back. Yamaha has redesigned the tail section, taillights, and flashers, while adding the brand’s V-iconic taillight design. The scooter now has a shorter rear length, which gives it a more compact stance and should also make it easier to handle in city traffic.

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2. Price and variants

The Fascino is being offered in three variants. The Fascino Drum is priced at 76,500, the Fascino Disc at 88,000, and the Fascino S at 95,200, all ex-showroom, Delhi. Colour options include Vivid Red, Metallic Black, Metallic White, Cool Blue Metallic, Metallic Light Green, Dark Matte Blue, Matte Grey, and Matte Black. Yamaha is also celebrating a production milestone of 1.5 million Fascino units this month.

3. Engine and technology

The Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid continues with Yamaha’s Blue Core Hybrid 125cc air-cooled, fuel-injected, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve engine. The scooter uses Smart Motor Generator technology, Silent Start, Stop & Start System, and Enhanced Power Assist. Yamaha says these systems help with stronger pickup from standstill, riding with a pillion, and climbing slopes, while still supporting fuel efficiency.

Also Read : Yamaha Aerox e first ride review: Great idea, but not fully there yet

4. Features and practicality

The scooter comes with telescopic suspension, side stand engine cut-off, 21-litre under-seat storage, and E20 fuel compatibility. The premium Fascino S variant gets a Colour TFT instrument cluster with Turn-by-Turn navigation and the Answer Back function. Yamaha has also confirmed that the updated scooter will be sold through all Yamaha outlets, including Blue Square showrooms.

5. Built around customer feedback

Yamaha says the updates were developed in India by its R&D team and were shaped by customer input. The new decals are also part of the changes. The company has positioned the refreshed Fascino as a scooter that keeps its core identity but looks more refined and better matched to current style preferences.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 17 Apr 2026, 17:07 pm IST
TAGS: yamaha fascino yamaha fascino

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