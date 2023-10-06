Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Yamaha Aerox 155 on road price in Bijnor starts from Rs. 1.70 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Yamaha Aerox 155 on road price in Bijnor starts from Rs. 1.70 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Yamaha Aerox 155 dealers and showrooms in Bijnor for best offers.
Yamaha Aerox 155 on road price breakup in Bijnor includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Yamaha Aerox 155 is mainly compared to Ola Electric S1 Pro which starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs in Bijnor, Bajaj Chetak which starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs in Bijnor and Lambretta G-Special Electric Scooter starting at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs in Bijnor.
Variants On-Road Price Yamaha Aerox 155 STD ₹ 1.70 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price