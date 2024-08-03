Yamaha Aerox 155 S review: Not your average family scooter

Maxi scooters are a new segment that has the potential to become quite popular in the future. In fact, they are becoming popular slowly. The first maxi scooter to go on sale in the Indian market was the Aerox from Yamaha . It was instantly able to grab a lot of attention and became quite popular. Recently, the brand launched a new variant that sits at the top of the lineup of the Aerox. It is called the Aerox S. We got to ride the scooter for a couple of days and we tried to find out what changes Yamaha has made to the new variant.

Yamaha Aerox S: Any cosmetic changes?

Yamaha has not made any cosmetic changes to the Aerox S. To be fair, Aerox does not really need any changes because of the way it is designed. It still gathers a decent amount of attention on the road. Because there are still not a lot of Aerox on our Indian roads, it still turns heads and people want to know about it.

Yamaha has not made any cosmetic changes to the Aerox 155.

Up-front there is a nice looking wrap-around LED headlamp that does the job decently well, the switches feel nice and tactile. However, the usual pass switch now goes through the information of the instrument cluster. Because of this, every time the rider wants to use the pass switch, he just ends up toggling the information on the digital instrument cluster. The cluster itself can be a bit difficult to rear under direct sunlight.

Yamaha Aerox S: Is it practical?

The boot space is quite deep and can accomodate a bagpack or even a helmet

Well, unlike your traditional scooter, the Aerox does not have a flat floor instead there is a huge spine that is right in the middle but there is still ample amount of space to put your feet. The seat has a stepped design so the rear occupants sit a bit higher while the rider itself keeps moving ahead because of the slippery seat. The floor space might not be there but the scooter does come with a decent-sized under-boot storage that is accessed just by pressing the button. The procedure is the same to open the fuel cap is the same, just hit a different button and the cap opens which is placed on the spine.

Yamaha Aerox S: Has the suspension improved?

The rear suspension has now been revised to give better damping.

The suspension was always the soaring point of the Aerox. It was the rear suspension that just felt too stiff for our Indian roads. So, many people who bought the Aerox upgraded the rear suspension. Now, Yamaha says that they have updated the suspension setup. However, now while the rear one is able to take in the bumps, it is the front one that keeps thrashing. So, this is something that one needs to consider seriously because after a while it becomes very uncomfortable.

Yamaha Aerox S: What's the new smart key?

The rider does not need to turn the key. Instead, now there is a knob that can be twisted to turn on the scooter. To open the scooter and the fuel cap, there is a button placed right beside the knob.

The new smart key is just like the remote key that one gets with the car. The scooter can detect when the key fob is near and then the rider just needs to twist the knob to turn it on. There is a bit of a learning curve that the rider will have to go through with the system. The scooter beeps when you walk away and do not lock it. There is also a 'find my scooter' button placed on the key fob itself.

Yamaha Aerox: It's fun!

The Aerox 155 is one fun scooter to ride around town. It behaves like a motorcycle when you show it a corner. The brakes do a decent job of shedding speeds. However, it would have been nice to see a disc at the rear instead of a drum, after all, it is a sporty scooter. There is also a traction control system on offer that cuts power in case it detects traction loss at the rear wheel.

Unfortunately, the Aerox still does not come with LED turn indicators.

Then there is the 155 cc liquid-cooled engine that puts out 14.8 bhp of max power and a peak torque output of 13.9 Nm. Yes, it is the same unit that is doing duty on the Yamaha R15 but there are a few changes. The Aerox is not like any other scooter, it is seriously quick and reaches triple-digit speeds quite easily so it can cruise as well.

Yamaha Aerox: Fuel efficiency

The Aerox is still one of the best-looking scooter in the Indian marekt.

The Aerox returned around 33 kmpl in various riding conditions. With a steady hand, the scooter should be able to return better fuel efficiency. However, the fuel tank of the Aerox 155 is just 5.5 litres so you will be stopping for refuel breaks often.

Yamaha Aerox: Verdict

Yes, the Aerox will not be the first choice for many people because it is not your average scooter. However, Yamaha knows that the Aerox will only cater to the enthusiasts. It has the performance, the handling and a decent boot space as well which does come in handy. The new smart key just adds a layer of convenience that few people might like. The Aerox starts at ₹1.48 lakh whereas the S variant costs ₹3,000 more. If it is a performance scooter that you are looking for then you should definitely check out the Aerox.

First Published Date: