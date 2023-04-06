Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Triumph Bonneville T120 on road price in Indore starts from Rs. 10.32 Lakhs.
The on road price for Triumph Bonneville T120 top variant goes up to Rs. 11.67 Lakhs in Indore.
The lowest price
The lowest price model is Triumph Bonneville T120 2021 and the most priced model is Triumph Bonneville T120 Black 2021.
Visit your nearest
Triumph Bonneville T120 dealers and showrooms in Indore for best offers.
Triumph Bonneville T120 on road price breakup in Indore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Triumph Bonneville T120 is mainly compared to PURE EV Epluto 7G Max which starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs in Indore, Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R which starts at Rs. 8.49 Lakhs in Indore and Triumph Street Triple starting at Rs. 10.17 Lakhs in Indore.
Variants On-Road Price Triumph Bonneville T120 2021 ₹ 10.32 Lakhs Triumph Bonneville T120 Black ₹ 10.96 Lakhs Triumph Bonneville T120 STD ₹ 10.96 Lakhs Triumph Bonneville T120 Black 2021 ₹ 11.67 Lakhs
