What is the on-road price of Suzuki Hayabusa in Sonipat? The on-road price of Suzuki Hayabusa STD in Sonipat is Rs. 18.89 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Suzuki Hayabusa in Sonipat? The RTO charges for Suzuki Hayabusa STD in Sonipat amount to Rs. 1.47 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Suzuki Hayabusa in Sonipat? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Suzuki Hayabusa in Sonipat is Rs. 38,295.