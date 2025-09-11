Suzuki unveils Hayabusa Special Edition: Will it come to India?

Suzuki has revealed a new special edition of its legendary hyperbike, the Hayabusa , in global markets. The model keeps its powerhouse engine unchanged but introduces an exclusive colour scheme and subtle design enhancements. With India being one of the strongest markets for the ‘Busa, enthusiasts are eager to know if this edition will reach local showrooms.

What’s new in the special edition Hayabusa?

The standout update is the striking ‘Pearl Vigor Blue’ bodywork with crisp white accents, a colourway that recalls Suzuki’s racing DNA. Enhancing its exclusivity, the bike features a retro-style, thick-lettered emblem on the tank and a new pillion seat cowl finished in the same blue-and-white livery. Suzuki has also added powder-coated black exhaust muffler tips and heat shields, details that sharpen the visual appeal.

Does it get any mechanical upgrades?

No changes have been made under the skin. The Hayabusa continues to use its formidable 1,340cc, inline-four engine that develops 188 bhp and 149 Nm of torque. This motor has long been celebrated for combining explosive performance with everyday rideability, making the Hayabusa a true all-rounder in the hyperbike segment.

What features does the Hayabusa already offer?

The current-generation Hayabusa is packed with rider-focused technology. Standard features include a six-axis IMU, power mode selector, bi-directional quickshifter, engine brake control, traction control, anti-lift control, and multiple launch control settings in international versions. It also gets cruise control, hill-hold assist, and dual-channel ABS, making it as comfortable on long rides as it is thrilling on the track.

It’s worth noting that the India-spec model misses out on certain electronic updates found abroad, particularly in the launch control system that allows adjustments for different speed levels.

Will the special edition launch in India?

Suzuki has not officially confirmed an India launch for this special edition. However, given the strong following of the Hayabusa in India and the fact that the current model retails here at ₹16.90 lakh (ex-showroom), chances are high that Suzuki could introduce this edition to tap into festive season demand or to maintain the bike’s aspirational edge in the market.

