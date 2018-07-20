hamburger icon
Suzuki Hayabusa Right View
Suzuki Hayabusa Rear View
Suzuki Hayabusa
Suzuki Hayabusa
Suzuki Hayabusa
Suzuki Hayabusa Exhaust View
Suzuki Hayabusa Specifications

Suzuki Hayabusa starting price is Rs. 16,90,000 in India. Suzuki Hayabusa is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 1340 cc engine. Suzuki Hayabusa mileage is 18 kmpl.
16.9 Lakhs*
Suzuki Hayabusa Specs

Suzuki Hayabusa comes with 1340 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Hayabusa starts at Rs. 16.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Suzuki Hayabusa sits in the Super Bikes, Tourer

Suzuki Hayabusa Specifications and Features

STD
Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
20 L
Length
2180 mm
Ground Clearance
125 mm
Wheelbase
1480 mm
Kerb Weight
266 kg
Height
1165 mm
Saddle Height
800 mm
Width
735 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
17 inch
ABS
Dual Channel
Tyre Size
120/70 - ZR17
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Range
350 km
Max Speed
300 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
192.64 PS @ 9700 rpm
Stroke
65 mm
Max Torque
142 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Displacement
1340 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Clutch
Assist And Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
4
Starting
Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Bore
81 mm
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2B

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Twin-Spar Aluminum Frame
Rear Suspension
Link type, coil spring, oil damped
Front Suspension
Inverted telescopic, coil spring, oil damped

Suzuki Hayabusa Alternatives

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250

16.9 - 19.99 Lakhs
Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 Specs
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

15.96 - 17.5 Lakhs
CRF1100L Africa Twin Specs
UPCOMING
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Suzuki V-Strom 1050

14.4 - 15 Lakhs
Suzuki Katana

Suzuki Katana

13.61 Lakhs
Katana Specs
Ducati Multistrada V2

Ducati Multistrada V2

16.36 - 18.99 Lakhs
Multistrada V2 Specs
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

17.93 Lakhs
Ninja ZX-10R Specs

Suzuki Hayabusa Variants & Price List

Suzuki Hayabusa price starts at ₹ 16.9 Lakhs .

16.9 Lakhs*
1340 cc
192.64 PS
