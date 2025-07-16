What is the on-road price of Suzuki Hayabusa in Shivpuri? The on-road price of Suzuki Hayabusa STD in Shivpuri is Rs. 18.89 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Suzuki Hayabusa in Shivpuri? The RTO charges for Suzuki Hayabusa STD in Shivpuri amount to Rs. 1.47 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Suzuki Hayabusa in Shivpuri? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Suzuki Hayabusa in Shivpuri is Rs. 38,295.