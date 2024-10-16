Suzuki GSX-8R on road price in Nagercoil starts from Rs. 11.54 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Suzuki GSX-8R on road price in Nagercoil starts from Rs. 11.54 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Suzuki GSX-8R dealers and showrooms in Nagercoil for best offers.
Suzuki GSX-8R on road price breakup in Nagercoil includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Suzuki GSX-8R is mainly compared to Triumph Daytona 660 which starts at Rs. 9.72 Lakhs in Nagercoil, Honda CBR650R which starts at Rs. 9.99 Lakhs in Nagercoil and Yamaha R7 starting at Rs. 10 Lakhs in Nagercoil.
Variants On-Road Price Suzuki GSX-8R STD ₹ 11.54 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price