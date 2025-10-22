Suzuki GSX-8R gets more track-ready with this new variant launched in Europe

The Suzuki GSX-8R is already quite a performance-focused offering, but in case riders were looking for something more track-ready and extreme, the Japanese manufacturer has that covered with an all-new version. Suzuki has now launched the GSX-8R EVO, an evolved variant of its middleweight sports motorcycle for the European market. This version is aimed at riders seeking a more track-oriented and aggressive package, combining refined performance with premium components and cosmetic upgrades.

The EVO builds upon the standard GSX-8R platform, retaining the 776cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled DOHC engine that produces 82 bhp and 78 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox and a bi-directional quickshifter. The upgrades on this variant focus on styling, riding dynamics, and rider-focused technology rather than overall mechanical changes.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Suzuki GSX-8R 776 cc 776 cc 25 kmpl 25 kmpl ₹ 9.25 Lakhs Compare View Offers Honda CB750 Hornet 750 cc 750 cc 10.5 kmpl 10.5 kmpl ₹ 8.60 Lakhs Compare View Offers Triumph Daytona 660 660 cc 660 cc 20 kmpl 20 kmpl ₹ 9.72 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Yamaha R7 689.0 cc 689.0 cc 24.0 kmpl 24.0 kmpl ₹ 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Honda CB650R 649 cc 649 cc 20.4 kmpl 20.4 kmpl ₹ 9.60 Lakhs Compare View Offers Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR 399 cc 399 cc 24.18 kmpl 24.18 kmpl ₹ 9.42 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Suzuki GSX-8R EVO: Design changes

The GSX-8R EVO introduces several aesthetic upgrades, starting with a factory-fitted Akrapovic exhaust that alters both the sound and visual appeal, giving the motorcycle a sportier character. The rear-end features a colour-matched single-seat cowl that replaces the pillion seat, as well as a custom tank pad for added protection. With these changes, the EVO brings a more pronounced stance that favours the track over the streets.

Suzuki GSX-8R EVO: Tech

The EVO variant comes fitted with the Suzuki Intelligent Ride System, which integrates a switchable three-level traction control system, a ride-by-wire throttle, and three selectable engine maps tailor-made for different riding styles. The bike further features a Low RPM Assist that helps to prevent stalling during low-speed manoeuvres in traffic. These functions can be controlled through the 5-inch TFT dash.

Also Read : Triumph Motorcycles to launch 29 new and updated models in a 6-month marathon

Suzuki GSX-8R EVO: Chassis setup

The Suzuki GSX-8R draws power from the 776 cc parallel-twin motor tuned for 82 bhp and 78 Nm of peak torque

The parallel-twin is encased within the same steel frame that gets suspended by fully adjustable forks at the front and a rear monoshock, both sourced from Showa. The bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels fitted with Nissin calipers biting on dual front discs, supported by dual-channel ABS.

The Suzuki GSX-8R EVO is currently exclusive to Europe and is not expected to launch in India anytime soon. If it does reach our shores, Suzuki will likely end up bringing it over in limited numbers via the CBU route (same as the standard model).

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: