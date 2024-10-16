Suzuki GSX-8R comes with 776 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of GSX-8R starts at Rs. 9.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Suzuki GSX-8R sits in the Super, Sports segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Suzuki GSX-8R price starts at ₹ 9.25 Lakhs .
₹9.25 Lakhs*
776 cc
81.8 bhp @ 8500 rpm
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price