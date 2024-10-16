HT Auto
Suzuki GSX-8R Right View
1/12
Suzuki GSX-8R Engine View
2/12
Suzuki GSX-8R Foot Rest View
3/12
Suzuki GSX-8R Front Break View
4/12
Suzuki GSX-8R Front Tyre View
5/12
Suzuki GSX-8R Fuel Tank View
6/12

Suzuki GSX-8R Specifications

Suzuki GSX-8R starting price is Rs. 9,25,000 in India. Suzuki GSX-8R is available in 1 variant and Powered by a 776 cc engine. Suzuki GSX-8R mileage is 23 kmpl.
9.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Suzuki GSX-8R Specs

Suzuki GSX-8R comes with 776 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of GSX-8R starts at Rs. 9.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Suzuki GSX-8R sits in the Super, Sports segment ...Read More

Suzuki GSX-8R Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
14 L
ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70ZR17 Rear :-180/55ZR17
Front Brake
Double Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
81.8 bhp @ 8500 rpm
Max Torque
78 Nm @ 6800 rpm
No Of Cylinders
2
Transmission
Manual
Starting
Self Start Only
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
776 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Hitachi Astemo (SHOWA) link-type rear suspension
Front Suspension
Hitachi Astemo (SHOWA) SFF-BP (Separate Function Fork ? Big Piston) inverted front forks
Riding Modes
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Digital
Additional Features
Suzuki Intelligent Control System, Suzuki Clutch Assist System, Suzuki Intelligent Ride System
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
5-inch colour TFT LCD
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Suzuki GSX-8R Alternatives

Kawasaki Z900

Kawasaki Z900

9.38 Lakhs
Z900 Specs
Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R

8.49 Lakhs
Ninja ZX4R Specs
UPCOMING
Yamaha MT-07

Yamaha MT-07

7.5 Lakhs Onwards
Triumph Street Triple

Triumph Street Triple

10.17 - 11.81 Lakhs
Street Triple Specs
Triumph Bonneville T100

Triumph Bonneville T100

8.87 - 9.59 Lakhs
Bonneville T100 Specs
Triumph Daytona 660

Triumph Daytona 660

9.72 Lakhs
Daytona 660 Specs

Suzuki GSX-8R News

The Suzuki GSX-8R comes with a variety of three paint options including a Metallic Matte Sword Silver, a Metallic Triton Blue and a Metallic Matte Black No.2. The Triumph Daytona 660 comes in three colours as well including a Satin Granite / Satin Jet Black, a Snowdonia White / Sapphire Black and a Carnival Red / Sapphire Black.
Suzuki GSX-8R vs Triumph Daytona 660: Which one is the middle-weight champion?
16 Oct 2024
After its debut at the EICMA 2023 the Suzuki GSX 8R was showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo earlier this year. The bike has now been made available in the Indian markets now, after being on sale on the global scale.
Heart melting for the Suzuki GSX-8R? Here are 5 green flags of the motorbike that you should know
10 Oct 2024
The Suzuki GSX-8R draws power from the 776 cc parallel-twin motor tuned for 82 bhp and 78 Nm of peak torque
Suzuki GSX-8R launched in India at 9.25 lakh, will rival Triumph Daytona 660
4 Oct 2024
The Suzuki GSX-8R has been showcased in India for the first time alongside the upcoming V-Strom 800 DE that's scheduled for launch by mid-2024
Bharat Mobility Expo 2024: Suzuki GSX-8R showcased in India. Launch likely?
3 Feb 2024
Suzuki GSX-S1000GX and GSX-8R will go on sale in the global market first.
EICMA 2023: Suzuki GSX-S1000GX and GSX-8R unveiled. Check details
8 Nov 2023
 Suzuki GSX-8R News

Suzuki GSX-8R Variants & Price List

Suzuki GSX-8R price starts at ₹ 9.25 Lakhs .

STD
9.25 Lakhs*
776 cc
81.8 bhp @ 8500 rpm
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

