2025 Suzuki GSX-8R: Check out 5 key highlights of the updated sports bike

Suzuki has officially launched the 2025 GSX-8R in India at an ex-showroom price of ₹9.25 lakh (ex-showroom) recently. This middleweight sportbike blends advanced technology, robust performance, and contemporary aesthetics. Here are the five key highlights of the new GSX-8R:

1 New OBD-2B compliance The 2025 Suzuki GSX-8R is now OBD-2B compliant, aligning with India’s latest emission norms. This update reflects Suzuki’s commitment to environmental responsibility while maintaining the bike’s thrilling performance. The OBD-2B compliance helps monitor real-time emission levels, ensuring cleaner rides without compromising on efficiency.

2 Engine At the heart of the GSX-8R is a 776cc parallel-twin engine with DOHC and four valves per cylinder. The 270-degree crankshaft delivers a torquey powerband ideal for both city traffic and open highways. Suzuki’s patented Cross Balancer system reduces engine vibrations significantly, enhancing long-distance comfort and providing a distinctive exhaust note reminiscent of a V-twin.

3 Design and colour options Embodying Suzuki’s modern design philosophy, the GSX-8R features a mass-forward silhouette with aggressive styling. Vertically stacked hexagonal LED headlamps and a sharp windscreen not only boost aerodynamics but also give the bike an assertive road presence. Riders can choose from three striking paint options: Metallic Triton Blue, Metallic Matte Sword Silver, and Metallic Matte Black No.2.

4 Features The GSX-8R is loaded with Suzuki’s Intelligent Ride System (S.I.R.S.), offering advanced electronic aids for superior control and safety. Key features include the Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (SDMS), which customises engine power delivery, and the Suzuki Traction Control System (STCS) that manages wheel slip to maintain stability. Additionally, the bi-directional quick shifter allows clutchless gear shifts for smoother transitions, while the ride-by-wire throttle ensures precise and responsive acceleration. Features like the Low RPM Assist enhance low-speed manoeuvrability, and the Easy Start System provides hassle-free, one-button engine ignition, making the GSX-8R both nimble and user-friendly, especially for those transitioning into the middleweight sportbike category.

5 Suspension and braking The GSX-8R’s dynamic performance is supported by high-end hardware. It features light-cast aluminium wheels fitted with Dunlop RoadSport 2 radial tyres for optimal grip. The suspension setup includes Showa SFF-BP inverted forks at the front and a link-type mono-shock at the rear with preload adjustment. Braking is handled by dual radial-mounted four-piston callipers with 310 mm discs, ensuring powerful and consistent stopping power.

