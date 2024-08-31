HT Auto

Triumph Daytona 660 On Road Price in Delhi

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Triumph Daytona 660 Front Left View
1/12
Triumph Daytona 660 Right Side View
2/12
Triumph Daytona 660 Left View
3/12
Triumph Daytona 660 Right
4/12
Triumph Daytona 660 Right Look View
5/12
Triumph Daytona 660 Right View
View all Images
6/12
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
10.94 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Daytona 660 Price in Delhi

Triumph Daytona 660 on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 10.94 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Triumph Daytona 660 STD₹ 10.94 Lakhs
...Read More

Triumph Daytona 660 Variant Wise Price List in Delhi

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹10.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
660 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,72,000
RTO
85,760
Insurance
36,341
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,94,101
EMI@23,516/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

Paying too much for your Bike Insurance?

Triumph Daytona 660 Alternatives

Kawasaki Z900

Kawasaki Z900

9.38 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Z900 Price in Delhi
Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX4R

8.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Ninja ZX4R Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Yamaha MT-09

Yamaha MT-09

11.5 Lakhs Onwards
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
Triumph Street Triple

Triumph Street Triple

10.17 - 11.81 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Street Triple Price in Delhi
Suzuki V-Strom 650XT

Suzuki V-Strom 650XT

8.83 - 9.04 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
V-Strom 650XT Price in Delhi
BMW F 900 R

BMW F 900 R

10.8 - 10.95 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
F 900 R Price in Delhi

Popular Triumph Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Triumph Bikes

Triumph Daytona 660 News

The Triumph Daytona 660 will arrive with a 660 cc three-cylinder liquid-cooled engine tuned for 80 bhp and 64 Nm
Triumph Daytona 660 launched: 5 things to know
31 Aug 2024
Windsor EV from JSW MG Motor India is all set for its India launch in the upcoming festive period.
Auto news recap, August 29: Daytona 660, Multistrada V4 RS launched & more
30 Aug 2024
The Daytona 660 is also a fully faired motorcycle just like its predecessor, the Daytona 675.
Triumph Daytona 660 launched at 9.72 lakh in India
29 Aug 2024
The Triumph Daytona 660 will arrive with a 660 cc three-cylinder liquid-cooled engine tuned for 93.8 bhp and 69 Nm of peak torque
Triumph Daytona 660 to be launched in India tomorrow: Price expectation
28 Aug 2024
Triumph Daytona 660 uses the same engine as the Trident 660 but it is more powerful.
Triumph Daytona 660 launch imminent, starts arriving at dealerships
21 Jun 2024
View all
 Triumph Daytona 660 News

Triumph Videos

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
15 Jul 2023
Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bike
5 Jul 2023
The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X motorcycles will make India debut on July 5. Both the models have been developed in collaboration with Bajaj Auto and will be manufactured at its facility in Chakan, Maharashtra.
India-bound Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X unveiled: First Look
28 Jun 2023
2022 Triumph Street Triple 765 is the most powerful motorcycle in its family.
Triumph Street Triple 765: Key features
11 Nov 2022
View all
 

Top Luxury Bikes

View allPopular Luxury Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2024

Jawa 42 FJ

Jawa 42 FJ

1.99 - 2.2 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

2 - 2.3 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Triumph Daytona 660

Triumph Daytona 660

9.72 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Jupiter 110

TVS Jupiter 110

73,700 - 87,250
Check Latest Offers
Ola Electric Roadster

Ola Electric Roadster

74,999 - 2.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2024

TVS Raider

TVS Raider

95,439 - 1.04 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

1.85 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.7 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson X440

2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

Harley-Davidson 750

Harley-Davidson 750

2.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Emflux Motors Emflux Two

Emflux Motors Emflux Two

4 - 4.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
TVS XL EV

TVS XL EV

60,000 - 70,000 Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details