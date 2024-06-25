Gixxer SF 250PriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsReviewsDealersEMINews
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
View all Images

SUZUKI Gixxer SF 250

Launched in May 2020

4.5
2 Reviews
₹2.07 - 2.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Gixxer SF 250 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 248.77 cc

Gixxer SF 250: 250.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 37.51 kmpl

Gixxer SF 250: 38 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 27.9 ps

Gixxer SF 250: 26.5 ps

Speed

Category Average: 142.0 kmph

Gixxer SF 250: 150.0 kmph

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Latest Update

Latest News:

Made in India Suzuki Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF 250 launched in Australia. Check prices, specs, features
2023 Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 review: Still relevant?

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Price:

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is priced between Rs. 2.07 - 2.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Suzuki Gixxer SF 250?

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is available in 3 variants - Ride Connect Edition, STD, Special Edition.

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Variants
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 price starts at ₹ 2.07 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 2.08 Lakhs
3 Variants Available
Gixxer SF 250 Ride Connect Edition₹2.07 Lakhs*
250 cc
150 kmph
Call/SMS Alerts
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
Mobile Application
Seat Type: Split
Battery Capacity: 12V 6Ah
ABS: Dual Channel
Body Graphics
Gixxer SF 250 STD₹2.07 Lakhs*
250 cc
150 kmph
Bluetooth Connectivity
Seat Type: Single
Battery Capacity: 12V / 6 Ah
Call/SMS Alerts
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Mobile Application
ABS: Dual Channel
Body Graphics
Gixxer SF 250 Special Edition₹2.08 Lakhs*
250 cc
150 kmph
Call/SMS Alerts
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Mobile Application
Seat Type: Single
ABS: Dual Channel
Body Graphics
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Expert Review

By: Paarth Khatri
3 out of 5

Pros

Strong road presence with the full fairingCommitted but comfortable riding postureSublime motor makes it easy for daily riding

Cons

Not the most "wow" performing bike in the segmentBraking performance could be better on the motorcycleDoesn't feel as premium as some of its rivals

There are not a lot of fully-faired motorcycles in the Indian market. Because of this, when there is one in some traffic, they do attract some attention. However, if that motorcycle is the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 then it is bound to turn heads. This is because of the sheer road presence that the motorcycle has. The good looks are not the only strong suit of the Gixxer SF 250. As the motorcycle was recently updated, Suzuki decided to add more equipment and make the motorcycle BS6 Stage 2 compliant. We got to ride the motorcycle for a week and here are our thoughts.

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Images

8 images
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Colours

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 is available in the 3 Colours in India.

Metallic matte stellar blue
Mettallic matte black no 2
Mettallic sonic silver

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Specifications and Features

Max Power26.5 PS
Body TypeSports Bikes
Max Torque22.2 Nm
Mileage38 kmpl
TransmissionManual
HeadlightLED
Engine250 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed150 kmph
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 comparison with similar bikes

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Suzuki Gixxer 250
KTM 250 Duke
Hero Xtreme 250R
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Flex Fuel
KTM RC 200
Yamaha R15 V4
Bajaj Dominar 250
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
Bajaj Pulsar RS200
₹2.07 Lakhs*
₹1.98 Lakhs*
₹2.28 Lakhs*
₹1.8 Lakhs*
₹2.17 Lakhs*
₹2.2 Lakhs*
₹1.84 Lakhs*
₹1.86 Lakhs*
₹1.85 Lakhs*
₹1.84 Lakhs*
User Rating
4.9
2 Reviews
User Rating
5.0
1 Reviews
User Rating
5.0
1 Reviews
User Rating
4.2
2 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.5
17 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.6
279 Reviews
User Rating
4.5
2 Reviews
Power
26.5 PS
Power
27.9 PS
Power
31 PS
Power
30 PS
Power
27.9 PS
Power
25.8 PS
Power
18.4 PS
Power
27 PS
Power
40 PS
Power
24.5 PS
Torque
22.2 Nm
Torque
22.5 Nm
Torque
25 Nm
Torque
25 Nm
Torque
22.2 Nm
Torque
19.5 Nm
Torque
14.2 Nm
Torque
23.5 Nm
Torque
35 Nm
Torque
18.74 Nm
Engine
250 cc
Engine
250 cc
Engine
250 cc
Engine
250 cc
Engine
249 cc
Engine
199.5 cc
Engine
155 cc
Engine
248.77 cc
Engine
373 cc
Engine
199.5 cc
Kerb Weight
161 kg
Kerb Weight
156 kg
Kerb Weight
162.8 kg
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
160 kg
Kerb Weight
142 kg
Kerb Weight
180 kg
Kerb Weight
174 kg
Kerb Weight
167 kg
Length
2010 mm
Length
2010 mm
Length
-
Length
-
Length
-
Length
-
Length
1990 mm
Length
2156 mm
Length
-
Length
1999 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Currently viewingGixxer SF 250 vs Gixxer 250Gixxer SF 250 vs 250 DukeGixxer SF 250 vs Xtreme 250RGixxer SF 250 vs Gixxer SF 250 Flex FuelGixxer SF 250 vs RC 200Gixxer SF 250 vs R15 V4Gixxer SF 250 vs Dominar 250Gixxer SF 250 vs Pulsar NS400ZGixxer SF 250 vs Pulsar RS200
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Suzuki Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
RDB Suzuki, Khanpur
Khasra No. 564, A-6,Devli Road,Khanpur Extension,Khanpur Village,Delhi 110062
+91 - 9311646512
Shrishakti Motors, Krishna Nagar
B-14, Main East Krishna Nagar,Delhi 110051
+91 - 8800767878
Dharam Suzuki - Nangloi, Nangloi
Aman Puri, Najafgarh Road,Delhi 110041
+91 - 9311665957
Ring Road Suzuki
Tee Gee Motors Pvt. Ltd., 17 State Bank Nagar Outer Ring Road Paschim Vihar,Delhi 110063
+91 - 011-42331991, 25286383
Anand Suzuki, Raja Garden
E-1, Bali Nagar,Opp Metro Pillar No. 368,Delhi 110015
+91 - 9810001568
Shiva Suzuki, Dilshad Garden
B-3, Main G T Road,Opp. Dilshad Garden Metro Station,Dilshad Garden Industrial Area,Delhi 110095
+91 - 8527910000
Popular Suzuki Bikes

Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 EMI

Ride Connect Edition
26.5 PS @ 9300 rpm | 150 kmph | 432 km
₹ 2.07 Lakhs*
Ride Connect Edition
26.5 PS @ 9300 rpm | 150 kmph | 432 km
₹2.07 Lakhs*
EMI ₹3576.4/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 User Reviews & Ratings

4.5
2 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
1
5 rating
1
Perfect City Sports Bike
Inspirer by the design of Suzuki GSXR 1000 and Hayabusa also the makers who designed the above mentioned superbikes designed Gixxer Motorcycle, what an eye catching aura this bike possess, markn an distinguishable presence everywhere it goes. By: Gaurav Gautam (Jun 25, 2024)
All features excellent and very good .
Every thing good and this is new ganaretion bike All features is also good and excellent Please buy this bikeBy: Akash Gupta (Apr 22, 2024)
