In 2026 Bajaj Dominar 250 or Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Dominar 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Dominar 250 engine makes power and torque 27 PS PS & 23.5 Nm. On the other hand, Gixxer SF 250 engine makes power & torque 26.5 PS PS & 22.2 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Dominar 250 in 2 colours. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF 250 in 2 colours. The Dominar 250 mileage is around 35.03 kmpl. The Gixxer SF 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl.
Dominar 250 vs Gixxer SF 250 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Dominar 250
|Gixxer sf 250
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 1.77 Lakhs
|₹ 1.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35.03 kmpl
|38 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|248.77 cc
|250 cc
|Power
|27 PS PS
|26.5 PS PS