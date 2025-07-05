Auto recap, July 4: 2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 and Dominar 250 launched, Tata Harrier EV production commences and more

The automotive industry is experiencing rapid changes, which makes it difficult to stay informed about all the latest advancements. At HT Auto, we are dedicated to delivering the most relevant and current information as it becomes available. Below is a concise overview of the key highlights from Friday, July 4.

Tata Harrier EV production commences

Tata Motors has initiated the series production of the new Harrier EV at its Pune facility located in Maharashtra. Tata reports that it has experienced an "overwhelmingly positive market response" and possesses a strong booking pipeline for the new Harrier EV. The model is expected to start reaching dealerships shortly, with deliveries scheduled to commence later this month. The prices of the Harrier EV starts at ₹21.49 lakh and goes up to ₹30.23 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

Bajaj Auto has "officially" introduced the 2025 Dominar 400 and Dominar 250 throughout the nation, featuring various upgrades. The 2025 Bajaj Dominar 250 is available at a price of ₹1.92 lakh, whereas the 2025 Dominar 400 is priced at ₹2.39 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The newest version of these power cruisers includes multiple enhancements such as riding modes, a new instrument console, and factory-installed accessories as part of the offering.

The 2025 Bajaj Dominar 400 retains its design but incorporates new electronic features. The motorcycle is now fitted with ride-by-wire technology through an electronic throttle body, which offers four riding modes - Road, Rain, Sport, and Off-Road. In contrast, the 2025 Bajaj Dominar 250 is equipped with four ABS riding modes on a Mechanical Throttle Body (MTB). This technology is similar to what was recently introduced in the updated Bajaj Pulsar 250 series.

Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 Pack 2 delivery timeline unveiled

Mahindra and Mahindra have declared that they will begin deliveries of Pack 2 for the XEV 9e and BE 6 starting at the end of July. The company has also launched Pack 2, which features a larger 79 kWh battery pack. This decision was made following customer feedback. Additionally, Mahindra is providing existing customers with the opportunity to upgrade from the 59 kWh battery pack to the 79 kWh version.

The BE 6 equipped with a 59 kWh battery pack and Pack 2 is priced at ₹21.90 lakh, while the 79 kWh battery pack is available for ₹23.50 lakh. The XEV 9e Pack 2 with a 59 kWh battery pack is priced at ₹24.90 lakh, and the 79 kWh variant is offered at ₹26.50 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. It is crucial to mention that these prices do not include the cost of the charger and installation. Customers have the option to select either a 7.2 kW or an 11.2 kW charger.

