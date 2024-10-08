Suzuki Gixxer SF Price:
Suzuki Gixxer SF Price:
Suzuki Gixxer SF is priced between Rs. 1.47 - 1.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
How many variants are there for Suzuki Gixxer SF?
The Suzuki Gixxer SF is available in 2 variants - STD, Special Edition.
What are the Suzuki Gixxer SF colour options?
Suzuki Gixxer SF comes in four colour options: Metallic Triton Blue, Metallic Sonic Silver, Glass Sparkle Black, Blue.
What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Suzuki Gixxer SF?
Suzuki Gixxer SF comes in petrol engine options, comes with 150.0 cc engine, and features a Sports Bikes body type.
Which are the major rivals of Suzuki Gixxer SF?
Suzuki Gixxer SF rivals are Bajaj Pulsar N150, Bajaj Pulsar P150, TVS Retron, Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, Bajaj Pulsar NS160.
What is the mileage of Suzuki Gixxer SF?
Suzuki Gixxer SF comes with a mileage of 45.0 kmpl (Company claimed).