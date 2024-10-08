Gixxer SFPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
Suzuki Gixxer SF
View all Images

SUZUKI Gixxer SF

₹1.47 - 1.48 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Gixxer SF Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 184.4 cc

Gixxer SF: 150.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 44.92 kmpl

Gixxer SF: 45.0 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 17.18 ps

Gixxer SF: 13.6 ps

Speed

Category Average: 120.0 kmph

Gixxer SF: 125.0 kmph

Suzuki Gixxer SF Latest Update

Latest News:

Suzuki Gixxer, V-Strom SX and Gixxer SF get cashback offers up to ₹20,000
Made in India Suzuki Gixxer 250, Gixxer SF 250 launched in Australia. Check prices, specs, features

Suzuki Gixxer SF Price:

Suzuki Gixxer SF is priced between Rs. 1.47 - 1.48 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Suzuki Gixxer SF?

The Suzuki Gixxer SF is available in 2 variants - STD, Special Edition.

What are the Suzuki Gixxer SF colour options?

Suzuki Gixxer SF Variants
Suzuki Gixxer SF price starts at ₹ 1.47 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.48 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
2 Variants Available
Gixxer SF STD₹1.47 Lakhs*
155 cc
125 kmph
Gixxer SF Special Edition₹1.48 Lakhs*
155 cc
125 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Suzuki Gixxer SF Images

11 images
Suzuki Gixxer SF Colours

Suzuki Gixxer SF is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Metallic triton blue
Metallic sonic silver
Glass sparkle black
Blue

Suzuki Gixxer SF Specifications and Features

Max Power13.6 PS
Body TypeSports Bikes
Max Torque13.8 Nm
Mileage45.0 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Mobile ConnectivityBluetooth
HeadlightLED
Engine150.0 cc
Max Speed125 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol
Suzuki Gixxer SF comparison with similar bikes

Suzuki Gixxer SF
Bajaj Pulsar N150
Bajaj Pulsar P150
Yamaha FZ-S Fi Hybrid
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
Honda Hornet 2.0
Bajaj Pulsar 220 F
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V
₹1.47 Lakhs*
₹1.25 Lakhs*
₹1.17 Lakhs*
₹1.45 Lakhs*
₹1.49 Lakhs*
₹1.49 Lakhs*
₹1.43 Lakhs*
₹1.42 Lakhs*
₹1.52 Lakhs*
₹1.39 Lakhs*
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.9
2 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
5.0
2 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.4
19 Reviews
User Rating
4.2
4 Reviews
User Rating
4.4
3 Reviews
User Rating
4.6
3 Reviews
Power
-
Power
14.5 PS
Power
14.5 PS
Power
12.4 PS
Power
20.82 PS
Power
17.2 PS
Power
17.26 PS
Power
20.4 PS
Power
24.5 PS
Power
16.9 PS
Torque
-
Torque
13.5 Nm
Torque
13.5 Nm
Torque
13.3 Nm
Torque
17.25 Nm
Torque
14.6 Nm
Torque
15.9 Nm
Torque
18.55 Nm
Torque
21.5 Nm
Torque
14.6 Nm
Engine
-
Engine
149.68 cc
Engine
149.68 cc
Engine
149 cc
Engine
197.75 cc
Engine
160 cc
Engine
184.4 cc
Engine
220 cc
Engine
249 cc
Engine
163.2 cc
Kerb Weight
-
Kerb Weight
145 kg
Kerb Weight
140 kg
Kerb Weight
138 kg
Kerb Weight
152 kg
Kerb Weight
152 kg
Kerb Weight
142 kg
Kerb Weight
160 kg
Kerb Weight
164 kg
Kerb Weight
146 kg
Length
-
Length
-
Length
-
Length
2000 mm
Length
2050 mm
Length
2017 mm
Length
2034 mm
Length
2035 mm
Length
-
Length
2029 mm
Front Brake
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
-
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Suzuki Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
RDB Suzuki, Khanpur
Khasra No. 564, A-6,Devli Road,Khanpur Extension,Khanpur Village,Delhi 110062
+91 - 9311646512
Shrishakti Motors, Krishna Nagar
B-14, Main East Krishna Nagar,Delhi 110051
+91 - 8800767878
Dharam Suzuki - Nangloi, Nangloi
Aman Puri, Najafgarh Road,Delhi 110041
+91 - 9311665957
Ring Road Suzuki
Tee Gee Motors Pvt. Ltd., 17 State Bank Nagar Outer Ring Road Paschim Vihar,Delhi 110063
+91 - 011-42331991, 25286383
Anand Suzuki, Raja Garden
E-1, Bali Nagar,Opp Metro Pillar No. 368,Delhi 110015
+91 - 9810001568
Shiva Suzuki, Dilshad Garden
B-3, Main G T Road,Opp. Dilshad Garden Metro Station,Dilshad Garden Industrial Area,Delhi 110095
+91 - 8527910000
See All Suzuki Dealers in Delhi

Popular Suzuki Bikes

Suzuki Gixxer SF EMI

Ride Connect Edition
13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm | 125 kmph | 540 km
₹ 1.47 Lakhs*
